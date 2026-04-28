An 8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) pays an 8% distribution. The CRA gets almost nothing on these high-yield monthly distributions.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Buying now captures a 20% discount to fair value – Units trading around $6.38 against an $8.00 most recent NAV, give you a margin of safety and a higher yield on cost.

A big deal just made the payout safer this year. The manufactured home acquisition adds $0.02 per unit in AFFO, pulling the payout ratio down near a sustainable 100%.

You could buy Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) for its monthly distribution that yields 8% annually. It's nearly tax-free – 95% of the payout could be return of capital for 2026, so it grows tax-deferred in a taxable account.

What’s better for passive income investment purposes than a typical Canadian dividend stock? A dividend stock that pays you monthly and dishes out an increasingly sustainable 8% yield. Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) promises this rare high-yield offering today. The Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) grabbed headlines in April after announcing a 50% stake in 11 manufactured home communities (MHC) – a deal that could fatten its cash flows and make investors richer. But with an 8% payout that has been skating on thin ice, is this yield safe, or is there a catch?

Source: Getty Images

A game-changing manufactured home deal

Firm Capital Property Trust owns a diversified mix of industrial (28% of net operating income), multi-residential and manufactured housing (18%), and retail properties (54%). Its joint venture with SunPark is grabbing a 94%-occupied portfolio of manufactured home communities for a $227 million price tag, instantly making the trust one of Canada’s largest manufactured home community investors.

Management expects the acquisition to lift the trust’s net operating income by 15% and add roughly $0.02 per unit to annual adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) — a 4% bump to distributable cash flow. Because AFFO drives distribution coverage, this accretion is critical in improving the high-yield dividend stock’s distribution safety and sustainability.

The partnership also reinforces a tradition of high insider ownership, aligning management’s interests squarely with unitholders.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

While leverage should rise to a debt-to-gross book value of about 58%, it remains comfortably inside the trust’s target range of 55% to 65%.

Is the monthly dividend payer’s 8% yield sustainable?

Each month FCD.UN pays $0.0433 per unit income distribution to investors, totaling $0.52 annually. The problem? For a long stretch, the trust paid out far more in distributions than it generated in AFFO – a glaring red flag.

The AFFO payout ratio peaked at an alarming 111% during the first quarter of 2025. It improved meaningfully to 98% by the fourth quarter, the lowest in eight quarters, yet full-year AFFO per unit was just $0.497, still short of the annual distribution.

If the manufactured home communities deal delivers its promised $0.02 AFFO boost, the payout ratio would land around 100.6% – holding everything else constant. That’s better, but still above management’s own 85%–95% target.

Let’s face it. Until FCD.UN strings together multiple quarters of sub-100% payout ratios, the distribution remains vulnerable. It appears as a high yield monthly dividend stock with significant payout risk.

That said, the trust, given its co-ownership structure with management, does generate some fee income from property management, asset management, and leasing that adds a layer of cash flow that is not generally a standard AFFO component, but still real spendable (and distributable) cash flow.

The 8% yield could remain intact for a very long time.

According to the Rule of 72, such a high yield, fully reinvested, may double your money in nine years.

Thank you FCD.UN: A tax break income investors rarely see

Perhaps the most enticing feature on FCD.UN is its distribution’s tax efficiency, by design.

Management expects 95% of the 2026 distribution to be classified as a (non-taxable) return of capital (ROC). For investors holding units in a non-registered account, those monthly dividend payments are essentially tax-deferred — you won’t owe any tax until your adjusted cost base falls to zero. Most REIT distributions get hit as ordinary income, making FCD.UN an unusual and valuable passive income play for taxable accounts.

Take note that the ROC percentage will vary for each year.

Should you by the heavily discounted monthly dividend stock

FCD.UN units recently traded around $6.38, a 20% discount to the trust’s estimated net asset value of $8.00 per unit going into 2026. That markdown provides a built-in margin of safety and juices up your effective yield on cost.

The Foolish bottom line

Firm Capital Property Trust pairs a juicy monthly distribution yield with high insider interest alignment, a valuation discount, and tax-advantaged regular passive income. The MHC acquisition is accretive and nudges AFFO coverage closer to breakeven. However, the REIT’s history of over-distributing means cautious investors should watch payout ratios closely. If you can stomach a little risk in exchange for an 8% monthly cheque, FCD.UN deserves a spot on your watch list.