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3 Resilient Canadian Stocks to Own in a Headline-Driven Market

When markets swing on every headline, these three Canadian dividend stocks aim to stay steady with essential, repeat spending.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Rogers earns recurring telecom cash flow and is adding sports and entertainment as a second growth engine.
  • Empire’s grocery business stays resilient, even after a costly e-commerce reset to improve profits.
  • North West serves remote communities with a hard-to-copy niche and a reliable dividend near 3%.
10 stocks we like better than Empire

In a headline-driven market, the stocks that usually hold up best are the ones tied to everyday needs and steady cash flow. Investors tend to gravitate toward businesses people keep paying for whether the news is good, bad, or all over the place. That can mean telecom, groceries, and essential retail. These companies may not always be the flashiest names on the board, but often prove a lot easier to own when markets start reacting to every fresh headline.

A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

RCI

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is a good example of that kind of resilience. Rogers is still one of Canada’s biggest telecom players, but over the last year it also leaned harder into sports and media, including the plan to complete the purchase of the remaining 25% of MLSE this year and group those assets into a larger sports and entertainment platform. That gives Rogers more than one way to make money at a time when the wireless market has become more competitive and pricing has turned tougher.

In Q1 2026, Rogers reported revenue of $5.5 billion, total service revenue growth of 10%, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 5%, and free cash flow of $776 million. Its debt leverage ratio improved to 3.8 times from 4 times at year-end 2025. Rogers stock recently traded around 3.9 times earnings, with a trailing dividend yield near 3.9%. That’s a useful mix of income and improving execution, even if the telecom price war remains a risk.

EMP

Empire (TSX:EMP.A) also looks built for a noisy market. It owns Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo, Farm Boy, and other grocery banners. This gives it exposure to spending that tends to stay fairly steady even when consumers feel stretched. Over the last year, the biggest news was its e-commerce reset. Empire took a major impairment tied to Voilà and related assets, but that move also came with expected annualized operating income benefits of about $95 million as it refocuses the business.

Strip out that charge, and the core business still looked healthy. In fiscal 2026 third-quarter results, Empire reported sales of $7.9 billion, up 2.1%, with food same-store sales up 2%. Adjusted net earnings rose to $164 million from $146 million, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $0.72 from $0.62. The stock recently traded around 70 times earnings and a dividend yield near 1.8%. It isn’t a high-yield name, but grocery demand is steady, and that makes it a solid defensive pick.

NWC

North West Company (TSX:NWC) rounds out the list with a more under-the-radar kind of resilience. It operates retail stores and services in northern communities, rural regions, and other remote markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. That gives it a niche that’s not easy to replicate. Over the last year, management kept talking up its Next 100 initiatives while pushing ahead in what it called an increasingly uncertain economic environment.

Its numbers stayed steady enough to support the case. For fiscal 2025, North West reported annual sales of $2.6 billion, up from $2.58 billion, while net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $139.5 million from $137.3 million. Diluted EPS came in at $2.87 versus $2.83 a year earlier, and annual dividends rose to $1.62 per share. With the stock at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) around 17.9, and a yield just above 3%, North West offers a nice blend of stability and income. The main risk is that cost pressures and weaker spending in Canadian operations could still weigh on results.

Bottom line

If markets stay ruled by headlines, investors may want businesses that can keep earning through the noise. Rogers stock brings recurring telecom cash flow and a stronger sports and media angle, Empire offers dependable grocery demand, and North West adds a niche retail model with reliable dividends. What’s more, all three offer ample income through dividends with even $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RCI.B$50.91137$2.00$274.00Quarterly$6,974.67
EMP.A$47.01148$0.88$130.24Quarterly$6,957.48
NWC$52.56133$1.64$218.12Quarterly$6,990.48

None of them are thrilling and that’s part of the appeal. In a market like this, boring can look pretty smart.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends North West and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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