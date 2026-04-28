A Perfect April TFSA Stock With a 5% Monthly Payout

Here are three reasons Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN) units could be the perfect TFSA stock for reliable passive income…

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DIR.UN units trade at a deep discount to NAV with buyback support: Trading at an 18% discount to net asset value, units are undervalued—bolstered by a NCIB to repurchase up to 10% of the float.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) has bulletproof occupancy and rent growth. A 96.2% committed occupancy rate and 19.6%+ leasing spreads on expiring leases supports organic funds from operations, backing that safe monthly distribution.

As the April tax season concludes and Canadian investors look to deploy new Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contributions, Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) remain a compelling asset class to check out for monthly dividends. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) has just emerged as a leading investment candidate for passive income-focused portfolios this month.

The immediate catalyst for my bullish stance on this perfect TFSA stock is twofold: the successful closing of a $200 million Series H senior unsecured debenture offering and the renewal of Dream Industrial REIT’s units repurchase program. These moves signal a management team aggressively optimizing the REIT’s capital structure in a volatile interest rate environment, positioning the trust for another decade of growing monthly payouts to investors.

While the new reality for Canadian REITs is that interest rates may never get back to historical near-zero levels again in the near future, a structural undersupply of urban logistics space plays in Dream Industrial REIT’s favour, making it a perfect TFSA stock to buy in April for a 5.1% distribution yield receivable in regular monthly installments.

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Dream Industrial REIT: A dream come true for TFSA income investors

Dream Industrial REIT’s 342 industrial properties portfolio possesses a strategic moat centred on “infill” logistics assets (small to mid-bay warehouses located in core urban markets). Unlike the “Big Box” property segment, which has seen a surge in speculative supply, infill assets still face strict geographic constraints and rising construction costs, making them difficult to replicate. This supply-demand imbalance has allowed the trust to maintain a committed occupancy rate of 96.2% going into 2026, up from 95.4% by September last year.

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The business model is currently riding on a massive “mark-to-market” rent growth opportunity. Historically low leases signed years ago are now expiring, allowing management to capture leasing spreads of approximately 19.6% in 2025 through January 31, 2026. In high-demand regions like Ontario and Quebec, these spreads often exceed 50%.

Strong organic growth in rental income drove a 5.7% increase in Dream Industrial REIT’s same-property net operating income (SPNOI) over the past year, highlighting growing profitability. Furthermore, the REIT’s development pipeline is increasingly shifting toward Build-to-Suit projects, which de-risks new development capital expenditure by securing tenants before the first shovel hits the ground.

A cheap, yet valuable TFSA stock for monthly income

The DIR.UN monthly income distribution is exceptionally healthy for a 5.1% yielder. The trust pays $0.0583 per unit monthly, with an FFO (funds from operations) payout ratio hovering near 66%. The monthly payout appears safe, sustainable, and leaves ample retained cash flow for reinvestment. Reinvesting the respectable payout compounds your returns over time.

From a valuation perspective, Dream Industrial REIT units trading around $13.64 at writing represented a significant 18% discount to the $16.60 per unit net asset value (NAV) the trust reported in February. This implies the market is currently valuing the underlying real estate at a cap rate higher than private market transactions suggest.

On the liability side, the trust’s recent Series H debentures offered a 4.15% coupon, which the REIT effectively lowered to 4.003% via cross-currency swaps into euros. This sophisticated treasury management protects the bottom line from interest rate shocks that plagued lower-quality REITs. Dream Industrial REIT is able to borrow at lower rates in 2026 after receiving a credit rating upgrade in November 2025.

Management buying back units

Insider activity on Dream Industrial REIT units has remained constructive. A unit-repurchase program authorization to repurchase up to 10% of the trust’s public float acts as a floor for the unit price and reflects management’s belief that units are currently undervalued compared to their fair value.

Investor takeaway

While some investors fear the impact of debt refinancing on REIT economics in 2026, Dream Industrial REIT is accessing capital markets at favourable terms, while repurchasing its own undervalued units as it optimizes its portfolio.

DIR.UN offers a rare trifecta for TFSA income investors: a discounted entry point, a top-tier balance sheet, and a monthly payout that is essentially rent collected from some of the world’s largest logistics tenants. It’s a perfect April TFSA stock to buy for a 5.1% monthly yield and meaningful capital appreciation as the valuation gap to its NAV narrows.