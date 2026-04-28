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Why Canadian Dividend ETFs Could Be the Simplest Way to Defend Your Portfolio

Here’s why a portfolio of reliable Canadian ETFs that generate consistent dividends is one of the simplest ways to invest for the long haul.

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Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • Canadian dividend ETFs offer instant diversification, steady income, and defensive exposure to help protect capital during market volatility.
  • For example, XIU gives broad blue‑chip Canadian exposure (~2.3% forward yield), ZLB targets lower‑volatility dividend payers (~1.9% yield), and ZMI blends stocks and bonds for higher monthly income (~4.1% yield).
  • Use a few purpose‑built dividend ETFs as a simple core to reduce risk, preserve peace of mind, and layer individual stocks over time.
10 stocks we like better than iShares S&p/tsx 60 Index ETF

When markets start to get volatile, one of the first things investors think about is how to protect their portfolio. They start looking for safer assets, more reliable income, and ways to reduce the impact of short-term swings, whether it’s low-volatility Canadian stocks, reliable dividend payers, or ETFs that offer instant diversification.

But while there are a tonne of ways to protect your portfolio, not all of them are simple. Trying to pick the perfect defensive stocks, timing your entries, and constantly adjusting your portfolio can quickly become complicated.

And that’s often what leads to the biggest mistakes. Investors overthink headlines or volatility, react too quickly, and sometimes even end up taking on more risk than they realize.

That’s why one of the simplest and most effective ways to defend your portfolio isn’t by constantly making changes; it’s by owning the right types of investments in the first place.

And when it comes to reliable investments that can protect your capital, there’s no question that Canadian dividend ETFs are one of the simplest ways to do that.

Instead of relying on a handful of individual stocks, these ETFs give you instant diversification, exposure to high-quality businesses, and in many cases, consistent income all in a single investment.

And while the simplicity is important, what really makes these Canadian dividend ETFs compelling is that, as uncertainty rises, the combination of diversification, reliability, and income that they provide is exactly what helps protect your hard-earned capital.

ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

How Canadian dividend ETFs actually defend your portfolio

One of the biggest advantages of dividend ETFs is that they spread your investment across dozens, or even hundreds, of stocks, immediately reducing risk.

This way, even if one company struggles, it doesn’t have a major impact on your overall portfolio. At the same time, many of these ETFs focus specifically on high-quality, Canadian dividend stocks, which are often companies that are already built to be more defensive.

That’s why something like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) is one of the simplest ways to get reliable exposure to Canada’s largest and most established companies.

While it doesn’t hold dividend stocks exclusively, it owns 60 of the largest stocks in Canada, including major banks, energy infrastructure, and other essential businesses that generate consistent cash flow and pay steady dividends. Currently, the XIU offers a forward yield of 2.3%.

On top of that, ETFs like the BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB) take it a step further.

Instead of just holding large companies, the ZLB is designed to reduce volatility by focusing on stocks that historically don’t swing as much.

Plus, in addition to the stability and protection it offers, the ETF also offers Canadians a sustainable dividend. Currently, the ZLB offers a forward yield of 1.9%.

And if you’re looking for an investment that offers even more stability but with a higher yield, the BMO Monthly Income ETF (TSX:ZMI) offers a mix of both stocks and bonds.

The mix of stocks and bonds, plus the geographic diversification, can significantly help protect your portfolio. Plus, the Canadian ETF’s dividend yield is currently sitting above 4.1%.

On top of that, it generates a steady monthly distribution, which can be especially valuable during uncertain markets.

And at the end of the day, it’s a lot easier to stay invested when your portfolio is consistently generating income.

Building a portfolio that’s both simple and effective

The real advantage of Canadian dividend ETFs isn’t just that they reduce risk; it’s that they simplify the entire investing process.

Instead of trying to build a perfectly balanced portfolio stock by stock, you can use a few well-chosen ETFs to get broad exposure across different sectors and asset classes, which is exactly what you want when markets become unpredictable.

Remember, the goal isn’t to avoid volatility completely. That’s impossible. The goal is to build a portfolio that can handle that volatility and protect not just your capital but your peace of mind.

And once that foundation is in place, it gives you the flexibility to layer in individual stocks over time, while still having a portfolio you can confidently hold through any market environment without needing to adjust it constantly.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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