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How to Use Your TFSA to Generate $500 a Month – Tax-Free

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks can help you generate a steady passive income of around $500 per month.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Pizza Pizza Royalty are two Canadian stocks offering attractive monthly dividends, yielding 6.54% and 5.94%, respectively, and providing reliable income suited for growth in a TFSA.
  • SmartCentres benefits from strategic property locations and resilient tenant occupancy, while Pizza Pizza Royalty capitalizes on franchisee sales resilience and growth initiatives, both of which support consistent cash flows and sustainable payouts for investors seeking passive income.
10 stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty

In today’s uncertain environment – marked by rising costs, geopolitical tensions, and job displacement driven by rapid AI adoption – building a secondary or passive income stream has become increasingly important. It can provide greater financial stability while helping offset inflation’s impact. Additionally, reinvesting regular payouts can significantly enhance long-term returns through compounding.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SRU.UN$28.281,714$48,471.92$0.15417$264.25Monthly
PZA$15.653,099$48499.35$0.0775$240.17Monthly
Total$504.42

Investors can further maximize their gains by holding income-generating investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), which allows both distributions and capital appreciation to grow tax-free. With an investment of $97,000 split evenly between the following two Canadian stocks, investors can generate a monthly income exceeding $500. Against this backdrop, let’s take a closer look at these two opportunities.

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

SmartCenters Real Estate Investment Trust

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to distribute a significant portion of their taxable income to unitholders, making them well-suited for income-focused investors. Against this backdrop, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) stands out, with a portfolio of 198 strategically located properties across Canada – placing roughly 90% of Canadians within 10 kilometres of one of its centers. Its tenant base is also resilient, with 95% comprising regional or national retailers and about 60% providing essential services, supporting consistently high occupancy levels even in uncertain markets.

Strong occupancy, steady lease renewals, ongoing lease-up activity, and rising rental rates have supported the REIT’s financial performance and cash flows, enabling reliable monthly distributions. It currently pays $0.15417 per unit each month, offering an attractive forward yield of 6.5%.

Looking ahead, demand for retail space remains firm amid economic growth and limited new supply due to elevated construction costs. At the same time, SmartCentres continues to expand its portfolio, with approximately 0.8 million square feet under construction across retail, residential, senior housing, and self-storage segments. Its broader development pipeline totals 87.4 million square feet at various stages. Combined with its stable occupancy, these growth initiatives position the REIT to strengthen its financials and sustain its monthly payouts over the long term.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Another attractive monthly dividend stock for income-focused investors is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA), which operates 694 Pizza Pizza and 100 Pizza 73 locations. The company earns royalties from franchisee sales, insulating its financial performance from rising input costs, such as commodity prices and wages.

The company also strives to deliver consistent monthly distributions despite the seasonal nature of the restaurant industry, helping smooth investor returns. It currently pays $0.0775 per share each month, translating to a yield of 5.9% at current prices. While its payout ratio stood at 105% at the end of last year – slightly above its 100% target – an improvement in financial performance could bring it back within the desired range in the coming quarters.

Looking ahead, Pizza Pizza Royalty is expanding its footprint and expects its traditional restaurant count to grow by 2–3% this year. At the same time, menu innovation, upgrades to its digital ordering platform, and renovations of older locations should support same-store sales growth. Given its asset-light business model and ongoing growth initiatives, the company appears well-positioned to deliver solid financial performance, supporting its ability to sustain dividend payouts. With a reasonable forward price-to-earnings multiple of 16.7, the stock presents an appealing opportunity for income-oriented investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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