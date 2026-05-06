2 TSX Stocks That Could Benefit From Canada’s New Market Reality

Tariffs, sticky inflation, and higher-for-longer rates are pushing investors back toward hard assets, and these two TSX/TSXV miners sit right in that sweet spot.

Canada’s new market reality looks a lot less comfortable than the old one. Tariffs, slower housing, sticky inflation, and higher-for-longer uncertainty have changed the mood fast. Investors can’t just count on falling rates to lift everything, but need companies tied to real assets, global demand, and pricing power. That’s where select miners can stand out. Gold and critical materials can offer a useful hedge when currencies, trade, and growth all look a little shaky. So, let’s look at a few on the TSX today.

Governor Tiff Macklem; Source: Bank of Canada

ARTG

Artemis Gold (TSXV:ARTG) fits that shift as it gives investors exposure to a new Canadian gold mine at the exact moment gold remains in the spotlight. The company owns the Blackwater mine in central British Columbia, one of Canada’s newest large-scale gold and silver mines. After years of construction, Artemis achieved its first gold and silver pour in January 2025 and declared commercial production on May 1, 2025. That moved the company from promise to production, which changes the story entirely.

The last year brought major milestones. Blackwater officially opened, ramped up operations, and then delivered record fourth-quarter production. Artemis also announced an expanded Phase 2 development plan and a progressive dividend policy expected to begin in the second half of 2026. Growth-stage miners rarely talk dividends until the asset starts producing real cash. Blackwater also produced 61,923 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2026, even with a seven-day unplanned mill shutdown in March.

Then there’s earnings. Artemis reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $237 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $630 million for the full year. Operating cash flow reached $198 million in Q4 and $561 million for 2025. Post-commercial production all-in sustaining costs came in at US$869 per ounce sold, which gives Artemis strong margins when gold prices stay high. Valuation isn’t cheap, though. The stock recently carried a market cap near $7.6 billion and traded around two times trailing earnings. Plus, the risk lies in execution. Mines can face shutdowns, cost inflation, and grade changes. Still, Artemis looks well placed for a Canada that wants domestic resource strength and gold exposure.

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DPM

DPM Metals (TSX:DPM) also fits this new market reality, but with a more established profile. The company produces precious metals from assets including Chelopech in Bulgaria, Ada Tepe, and the Vareš operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. DPM stock also has the Loma Larga project in Ecuador. This gives DPM stock exposure to gold, copper, silver, and zinc, which works nicely when investors want hard assets and supply security.

The last year was huge for DPM stock. It completed the acquisition of Adriatic Metals, adding the Vareš operation and a new growth platform. It also received an environmental licence for Loma Larga, which could support its longer-term pipeline. Meanwhile, gold prices helped push results sharply higher. DPM stock also had a powerful run in 2025, which means investors should not pretend this is an undiscovered bargain as the market already noticed the story.

Still, the earnings were hard to ignore. DPM stock reported 2025 revenue of about US$950 million, up 57% from 2024. Adjusted net earnings reached US$443 million, or US$2.39 per share. Free cash flow hit a record US$505 million, and the company returned US$145.5 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. It also ended 2025 with net cash of US$498 million. Valuation looks reasonable if growth holds, with DPM stock recently trading around 16 times earnings. Meanwhile, the main risks are commodity swings, jurisdictional risk, and integration risk from Vareš.

Bottom line

Canada’s new market reality rewards companies that don’t depend only on cheap money or a perfect consumer. Artemis offers a fresh Canadian gold growth story, while DPM stock offers cash flow, diversification, and a strong balance sheet. Both carry mining risks, but both also give investors something useful right now: exposure to assets the world still wants when markets get messy.