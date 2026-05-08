Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This TSX Stock Pays a 4.6% Dividend Every Single Month

This TSX Stock Pays a 4.6% Dividend Every Single Month

This monthly-paying TSX stock combines a 4.6% yield with strong tenant demand and solid cash flow.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:PMZ.UN) offers a 4.6% dividend yield paid every single month.
  • The retail-focused REIT recently reported strong leasing activity and reaffirmed its 2026 financial guidance.
  • Its large shopping centre portfolio, redevelopment pipeline, and healthy liquidity position could support long-term passive income and growth.
10 stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Monthly dividend-paying stocks continue to appeal to income-focused investors, especially as the economic environment and interest rate expectations remain uncertain in 2026. That’s exactly why income-focused investors continue to keep an eye on high-quality real estate investment trusts (REITs). These businesses are built to generate recurring rental income, and some of them pass a large portion of that cash flow directly back to investors through consistent monthly distributions.

One TSX stock that stands out right now for its reliable monthly dividends is Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:PMZ.UN). With a strong retail property portfolio, solid recent performance, and a dividend yield of 4.6%, this REIT could be an attractive option for investors looking to combine income with long-term growth potential. Let me explain what makes this monthly-paying TSX stock worth considering right now.

Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

A retail REIT built around high-quality shopping centres

To put it simply, Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust focuses on owning, managing, leasing, and developing enclosed shopping centres across Canada. Its portfolio spans roughly 15.1 million square feet and includes major retail destinations such as Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton and Marlborough Mall in Calgary.

With a market cap of $2.2 billion and a stock price of $19.03 per share, Primaris has climbed by nearly 32% over the last year, reflecting improving investor confidence in well-managed retail real estate assets.

Even more appealing for income investors is its 4.6% annualized dividend yield, which is distributed monthly instead of quarterly. That means investors receive a more consistent stream of passive income throughout the year.

What’s driving Primaris REIT’s momentum?

Several factors seem to be supporting the recent momentum in Primaris REIT stock. For starters, the REIT continues to see strong leasing activity across its retail portfolio. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Primaris completed 193 leasing deals covering 565,000 square feet, including 154 commercial retail unit leases at average net rents of $53.60 per square foot. Renewing lease spreads also improved by 5.5% year over year, reflecting healthy tenant demand.

Primaris is also making progress in repositioning former Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) spaces. The company said around 70% of the former HBC space is already in advanced negotiations, with roughly 35% committed or conditionally leased. These redevelopment and re-leasing efforts could support stronger long-term growth.

Another encouraging sign is the REIT’s solid financial flexibility. Primaris ended the March quarter with $626.8 million in liquidity, a net asset value of $21.50 per share, and a very conservative payout ratio of 51.8%.

Strong financial positioning supports future growth

Primaris REIT’s portfolio is currently valued at about $5.2 billion. Despite temporary occupancy pressure tied to former HBC locations, the company continues to maintain healthy leasing momentum and expects occupancy to gradually improve as redevelopment projects move forward.

Last week, the REIT also reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, including funds from operations (FFO) of $1.85 to $1.90 per share and same-property cash net operating income growth of 1% to 3%. Combined with its fully integrated operating platform and disciplined capital allocation strategy, Primaris appears well-positioned to fund future redevelopment opportunities and create long-term value for investors in the years to come.

Why this TSX monthly dividend stock looks attractive right now

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust offers a great mix of dependable monthly income and long-term growth potential that many investors look for in a TSX dividend stock.

Its 4.6% yield with monthly payouts provides steady cash flow, while its improving leasing activity, redevelopment pipeline, and strong liquidity position could support future growth as well. For anyone aiming to turn their portfolio into a consistent income generator, this TSX stock could be worth a closer look today.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Robin Brown

This simple four stock TFSA portfolio can take $50,000 and turn it into $190 of growing passive income every month.…

Read more »

frustrated shopper at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 13% and Still a Forever Buy

| Joey Frenette

Shares of Loblaw (TSX:L) might be a prime buy after the latest unwarranted correction as inflation remains an issue.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Stability and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The best dividend stocks for the next wobble can keep collecting rent or sales, while still growing payouts.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

A Stock That Nobody’s Talking About – Until It Explodes Higher

| Jitendra Parashar

This under-the-radar TSX stock has already soared over 500% in three years, but its growth story may still be getting…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

A Smart Strategy to Use Your TFSA to Effectively Double Your $7,000 Contribution

| Kay Ng

There's real potential to double your $7,000 TFSA contribution over time with a combination of price gains and dividend income…

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

A Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock—Down 12%—Worth Buying Today

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is under pressure, but for no real good reason, other than fear of lower oil.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

BCE vs. TELUS: 1 Stock Stands Out for TFSA Investors Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TELUS delivered record free cash flow and Canada's best churn rate. Meanwhile, BCE is rebuilding. Which Canadian telecom stock is…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Are You Using Your TFSA the Right Way? Many Canadians Aren’t

| Puja Tayal

Explore effective investment strategies in your TFSA to enhance returns instead of using it simply as a savings account.

Read more »