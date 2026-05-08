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Oil Isn’t the Only Story: 2 Canadian Stocks to Watch Now

Oil may dominate the news, but two TSX names tied to nuclear power and broadband could be the smarter volatility plays.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Cameco is a nuclear powerhouse with booming results, but its stock price already assumes years of perfect growth.
  • Vecima is a smaller, cheaper network-upgrade play, and improving margins suggest a real turnaround.
  • Both offer non-oil exposure to long-term infrastructure demand, with big upside if execution stays on track.
10 stocks we like better than Cameco

Oil grabs the headlines fast, but it’s not the only place investors can find commodity-linked opportunity. When energy markets get jumpy, investors often look harder at companies tied to power security, infrastructure, technology upgrades, and hard assets. That can make non-oil stocks interesting, especially when they serve long-term trends rather than one short-term price move. That’s why today we’re looking at two winners, one that’s been blowing up, and one still under the radar.

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

CCO

Cameco (TSX:CCO) has become one of Canada’s clearest ways to invest in the nuclear revival. The Saskatoon-based company produces uranium, sells fuel services, and owns a major stake in Westinghouse, which gives it reach across more of the nuclear supply chain. That makes it more than a simple miner. As countries look for reliable electricity to power homes, factories, and data centres, uranium has moved back into the spotlight.

Investors have certainly caught on. The last year gave Cameco stock plenty of news for investors to chew on, bringing shares up almost 150% in the last year alone. Nuclear demand kept building as governments and utilities looked for steady, low-emission power. Cameco stock also benefited from its Westinghouse exposure, which gives it a stronger seat at the table as nuclear projects and reactor-service work gain attention. The stock has already climbed hard, so this isn’t a sleepy bargain. Yet the bigger story still looks intact because nuclear supply takes years to build, while demand keeps moving faster.

The latest earnings back up that momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, Cameco stock reported revenue of $845 million, net earnings of $131 million, adjusted net earnings of $203 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $509 million. Its uranium segment alone delivered adjusted EBITDA of $423 million, helped by higher sales volumes and better realized prices. Valuation looks rich, with the stock recently trading around 115 times forward earnings and more than 20 times sales. That’s the main risk, as investors need growth to keep showing up. But for those watching energy beyond oil, Cameco stock still offers one of the strongest Canadian links to nuclear power.

VCM

Vecima Networks (TSX:VCM) plays a completely different role. The Victoria-based company makes broadband, video, and content-delivery technology for cable operators, telecom companies, and media providers. That may sound far from oil, but it fits the same wider theme. Canada and the world need more digital infrastructure, faster networks, and better data delivery. As households stream more, businesses digitize more, and operators upgrade aging systems, Vecima has a clear lane.

The past year was about recovery and execution, with shares up 30% at writing. Vecima had to work through a softer cycle in some product areas, yet its newer platforms started showing better traction. Its Entra and broadband products remain central to the story, while its content-delivery and storage work gives it another growth path. The company also kept pointing to the larger-scale adoption of next-generation broadband solutions over the next year. That matters for investors because Vecima’s earnings story depends on customers moving from testing to real deployment.

Its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results showed progress. Revenue came in at $73.7 million, up 3.5% year over year and 3.7% from the prior quarter. Gross margin improved to 44.9%, compared with 36.4% a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA reached $10.6 million, and net income improved to $100,000 from a $7.9 million loss last year. The stock recently traded around 12 times forward earnings, with a market cap near $322 million, so it looks far cheaper than Cameco stock. The risk comes from timing. If cable and telecom customers delay spending, Vecima’s growth could arrive later than hoped.

Bottom line

The takeaway is simple. Oil still matters, but investors don’t need to stop there. Cameco stock offers a high-growth, high-valuation way to watch nuclear power. Vecima offers a smaller, cheaper technology story tied to broadband upgrades. Both carry risks, yet both show why the TSX has more to offer than traditional energy names when investors look beyond crude.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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