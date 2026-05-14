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3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Next Earnings Surprise

Strong revenue growth and expanding market opportunities could help these Canadian stocks continue rallying before the next earnings season.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) posted record quarterly revenue growth as demand for its premium apparel brands continues rising.
  • Sprott (TSX:SII) is benefiting from strong investor interest in precious metals and critical materials investments.
  • Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) continues gaining momentum as hydrogen fuel-cell adoption expands globally.
10 stocks we like better than Aritzia

When companies continue posting stronger-than-expected results, investors who buy early often benefit the most. That’s especially true for businesses operating in industries with powerful long-term growth trends behind them.

Right now, several Canadian stocks are showing strong momentum through expanding revenues, improving profitability, and aggressive growth strategies. In this article, I’ll highlight three such top growth stocks that could continue surprising investors with strong earnings growth in the quarters ahead.

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Source: Getty Images

Aritzia stock keeps delivering explosive growth

The first stock that’s been consistently posting solid earnings is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), especially as it continues to ride strong demand in the premium retail space. The Canadian fashion company is known for its vertically integrated business model and popular in-house brands. After rallying by nearly 130% over the last year, ATZ stock now trades at $147.95 per share with a market cap of $17.2 billion.

In the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2026 (ended in March), Aritzia’s net revenue rose 33% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.2 billion. Its comparable sales jumped 28% from a year ago, backed by strong demand across Canada and the United States.

The company’s digital expansion strategy and growing boutique network continue driving customer engagement and sales growth. At the same time, its disciplined inventory management has helped improve profitability despite external challenges like tariffs and higher costs.

More importantly, Aritzia has already achieved its fiscal 2027 revenue target a full year ahead of schedule, highlighting the strength of its operating model and brand momentum.

Sprott stock is benefiting from the rising demand for critical materials

Another stock benefiting from a completely different trend is Sprott (TSX:SII), which is gaining momentum as investor interest in commodities and critical materials continues to grow. Headquartered in Toronto, it’s a global asset manager focused on precious metals and resource-based investments.

After skyrocketing by nearly 163% over the last year, SII stock recently closed at $200.22 per share with a market cap of approximately $5.2 billion.

One major growth driver for Sprott stock has been its rising assets under management (AUM), which reached US$65.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026. That marked a 9% sequential increase as market appreciation and positive investor inflows boosted overall asset values.

Sprott’s management fees climbed sharply to US$81.5 million during the quarter, up from US$40 million a year earlier. The increase was fueled by higher average AUM and strong performance in its private investment strategies.

The company is also expanding aggressively into rare earths and critical materials. Its recently launched Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China exchange-traded fund (ETF) has attracted attention as global demand for materials tied to electric vehicles, batteries, and renewable energy infrastructure continues rising.

Ballard Power stock is gaining momentum in the hydrogen energy

Rounding out the list, Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) could give you exposure to the fast-evolving clean energy space, where hydrogen technology is starting to gain traction. The Burnaby-based company develops proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products used across multiple transportation and energy applications.

Following an impressive 190% rally over the last 12 months, BLDP stock currently trades at $5.69 per share with a market cap of $1.7 billion.

In the first quarter, Ballard’s revenue jumped 26% YoY to US$19.4 million. Improved engine shipments and disciplined cost management also helped its gross margins improve to 14%, while operating expenses declined by 36%.

One of the company’s biggest opportunities remains the hydrogen fuel-cell bus market. Notably, Ballard continues securing long-term partnerships with bus manufacturers across North America and Europe, where hydrogen adoption continues accelerating.

The company ended the quarter with US$516.8 million in cash and no near- or mid-term financing needs, giving it strong financial flexibility to continue investing in future growth initiatives.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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