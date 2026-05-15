Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

The average TFSA and RRSP at age 45 is far from ideal but Canadians in their mid-life have ample time to secure their financial futures.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TFSAs and RRSPs together offer powerful tax‑advantaged compounding, but many mid‑life Canadians haven’t maximized their contribution rooms.
  • At age 45, combined average savings are only about $90k–$100k (TFSA avg ~$21,177 vs $109k lifetime room; RRSP avg ~$82,100 vs an ideal ~$250k–$300k), leaving a large retirement shortfall beyond CPP/OAS.
  • With ~20 years to retirement, savers can still catch up by prioritizing RRSP/TFSA contributions and core, income‑generating holdings (example: BCE — 5.24% yield, low payout ratio, AI/data‑centre growth) to rebuild stable retirement income.
10 stocks we like better than Bce

Canadians can secure their financial futures through the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). Both are investment accounts for wealth accumulation. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) allows Canadians to hold a tax-advantaged account (TFSA) and a tax-sheltered account (RRSP) at the same time.

Eligible investments in both accounts are bonds, mutual funds, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and stocks. The difference is in the mechanics. Long-term compounding is the salient feature of the two most popular retirement accounts.

Data, however, shows that contribution rooms haven’t been maximized. The average TFSA and RRSP at age 45, or of Canadians in their mid-life, is revealing.

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

Published benchmarks

Published reports say the combined savings (RRSP and TFSA) of 45-year-olds are approximately $90,000 to $100,000. Note that most in this age bracket are in their peak earning years.

The maximized room for an RRSP in 2026 varies because contributions are income-based, while the average balance is $82,100. For the TFSA, the maximum accumulated contribution since its inception in 2009 is $109,000. However, the average balance is $21,177.

Inflation and rising costs of living are common factors that prevent RRSP and TFSA users from maximizing their available limits or contribution rooms. The ideal RRSP balance at age 45 is $250,000 to $300,000 (dependent on 18% of earned income). Whereas, for the TFSA, the on-track balance is from $45,000 to $60,000.

Fill the pension shortfall

The Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) provide a solid foundation and safety net, but not enough to support a comfortable retirement. Many Canadians use RRSPs and TFSAs to fill the significant shortfall in government benefits, to at least maintain their standard of living.

People in the mid-life age bracket have sufficient time to take control. You can play catch-up or work to augment your CPP and OAS benefits by using the RRSP and TFSA to save and invest. With an earning potential of 20 years (to age 65), the improved risk profile of BCE (TSX:BCE) makes it a suitable core holding in either account.

Industry titan

BCE is Canada’s most dominant telecommunications company. At $33.42 per share, the dividend yield is 5.2%. Given the low payout ratio of 25.9%, quarterly payouts are now more sustainable. The $30.9 billion industry titan had to slash dividends in 2025 to strengthen the balance sheet, reduce debt, and free capital for growth.

In Q1 2026, operating revenues and free cash flow (FCF) increased 4% and 0.8% year-over-year, respectively, to $6.2 billion and $804 million. Net earnings, however, declined 2.3% to $667 million compared to Q1 2025. BCE projects 10% FCF growth in 2026, while maintaining the annualized common dividend per share at $1.75.

BCE’s near-term plan includes growth in AI-powered enterprise solutions and the construction of the Saskatchewan AI data centre. Its President and CEO, Mirko Bibic, said, “We look to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Second wind

A 20-year horizon is still significant and could be a strong second wind for Canadians aged 45 to secure their financial future. Retirement pillars such as the RRSP and TFSA will be around in their lifetimes.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

gold prices rise and fall
Dividend Stocks

Meet the 5.3% Yielding Dividend Stock That Could Soar in 2026

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the opportunities with Lundin Gold as a dividend stock poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How a TFSA Can Generate $7,240 in Annual Tax-Free Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Alaris Equity Partners stock offers a 6.6% forward yield. Here's how to use your TFSA to earn $7,240 in annual…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Demetris Afxentiou

Turn your TFSA into a cash‑gushing machine with these three top income-producing stocks for long-term income.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Adam Othman

Here’s how these two monthly dividend stocks can make it possible to generate around $500 per month in a Tax-Free…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Retirement

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Retirees Might Want on Their Radar

| Robin Brown

Are you a retiree looking for safe, growing dividend income? Here are three TSX stocks you want to have on…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Why Your TFSA – Not Your RRSP – Should Be Doing the Heavy Lifting

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why the tax-free nature of the TFSA makes it more ideal for high-potential Canadian stocks than your RRSP.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Stocks for Beginners

5 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Calm, Boring, Winning Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a calm, boring, winning portfolio with five stable TSX stocks to buy for long‑term reliability and steady performance.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can form a lasting, self-sustaining income engine with the best dividend stocks.

Read more »