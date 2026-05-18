Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rate Changes on Hold

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rate Changes on Hold

These stocks should continue to raise dividends regardless of the next move in interest rates.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Analysts entered 2026 broadly expecting additional rate cuts by the Bank of Canada. Soaring oil prices, however, risk driving up inflation and have forced the central bank to take a wait-and-see approach over the coming months.

With the direction of the next rate move uncertain, dividend investors are wondering which top TSX stocks are still good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Inflation vs recession

The Bank of Canada is going to be in a difficult position over the course of the coming year. The longer oil prices remain elevated, the more likely it is that prices will start to rise across the broader economy. That would force the central bank to increase interest rates.

At the same time, there is a risk that the spike in fuel costs will hit households and businesses so hard that they stop spending. An economic downturn typically leads to interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada as it tries to provide support for the economy.

In the worst-case scenario, which is referred to as stagflation, prices will rise even as job losses mount and economic growth stalls.

Where things are actually headed is anyone’s guess in the current market. The big spike in treasury yields in recent weeks, however, suggests the market is worried about inflation and is preparing for rate hikes as the next moves in both Canada and the United States.

With this thought in mind, dividend investors should search for companies that have good track records of delivering dividend growth in all rate conditions.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) raised its dividend in each of the past 31 years. The streak should continue as the company makes progress on its $40 billion capital program that will see Enbridge expand its asset base across its various business groups. Enbridge expects distributable cash flow to rise by 5% per year over the medium term as new assets are completed and go into service.

Additional projects could get added to the mix. Canada is looking at options to expand pipeline capacity to enable producers to access more global markets. Enbridge could potentially be a partner on any new projects due to its expertise in building and operating large oil pipelines.

Enbridge’s natural gas transmission, infrastructure, and gas utilities should benefit from rising natural gas demand as new gas-fired power generation facilities are built to provide electricity for new AI data centres.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another utility stock to consider right now. The company is working on a $28.8 billion capital program that will significantly boost the rate base over the next five years. As a result, management expects the added cash flow will be able to support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% through 2030. Fortis increased the dividend in each of the past 52 years.

The bottom line

Rate hikes would be a headwind for these names, as both Enbridge and Fortis use debt to fund part of their growth plans. That being said, the stocks offer good dividends that should continue to grow, regardless of where rates head next. Pullbacks in the share prices would be opportunities to add to the positions.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock With “Multi-Bagger” Potential Over 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

EQB could be a rare Canadian bank that still has enough growth runway left to feel like a true multi-bagger…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How to Turn $25,000 Into TFSA Cash Flow

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business model, strong dividend history, and healthy long-term growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are ideal for…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Enbridge continues expanding beyond pipelines, and its long-term growth outlook may surprise investors.

Read more »

gold prices rise and fall
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Win Big From AI Spending

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI’s biggest winners may not be tech stocks at all, but the miners and real-asset owners powering the buildout behind…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: This Under-the-Radar TSX Stock Will Outperform

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fiera Capital is a beaten-down TSX asset manager with improving margins, solid cash flow, and a big dividend that could…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Here’s How to Structure a TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

Holding high-quality dividend stocks with monthly payouts inside a TFSA can help generate reliable passive income for years.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

How Splitting $30,000 Across Three TSX Stocks Could Generate $1,945 in Annual Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

A $30,000 investment split between these TSX stocks can help diversify your portfolio while generating a consistent stream of passive…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Worth Snapping Up on Any Dip

| Puja Tayal

Maximize your returns with dividend stocks during market dips. Gain insights on how to seize opportunities in downturns.

Read more »