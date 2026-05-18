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Got $14,000? Here’s How to Structure a TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

Holding high-quality dividend stocks with monthly payouts inside a TFSA can help generate reliable passive income for years.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Investing $14,000 in high-yield Canadian dividend stocks inside a TFSA can generate lifelong monthly passive income.
  • SmartCentres REIT offers a 6.6% yield backed by high occupancy, strong rent collection, and growing mixed-use developments.
  • Whitecap Resources provides a reliable dividend supported by disciplined capital management, strong cash flow growth, and expanded assets from its Veren acquisition.
9 stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

With $14,000 and the right monthly dividend stocks, Canadians can start generating passive income. Moreover, holding these stocks within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can generate tax-free monthly income. Notably, dividends earned inside a TFSA stay completely shielded from taxes, thus enhancing the overall income potential of your portfolio over time.

Against this background, here are two reliable Canadian dividend stocks that can help structure your TFSA for lifelong monthly income.

Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Dividend stock #1: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is an attractive dividend stock to hold inside a TFSA for reliable, monthly passive income over the long term. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has a strong track record of consistently paying dividends to shareholders over the past several years. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.154 per share, yielding 6.6%.

The key catalyst supporting its durable payout is its diversified portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties located in high-traffic areas. These prime locations help the REIT maintain high occupancy rates and generate higher rental spreads. This, in turn, drives its net operating income (NOI) and dividend payments.

SmartCentres REIT benefits from strong leasing demand and high tenant renewal rates, which help generate predictable rental income and steady cash flow. Its solid tenant base lowers risk and supports strong rent collection, even during uncertain economic conditions.

In the first quarter of 2026, SmartCentres reported an impressive 97.6% occupancy rate. Same-property NOI increased, reflecting stable customer traffic and healthy tenant demand. Leasing activity remained robust, with 80% of 2026 lease maturities already renewed at higher rental rates. Excluding anchor tenants, renewal rents climbed 11.5%, highlighting the strong pricing power of its retail properties. Rent collection also remained exceptionally strong at more than 99%.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres appears well-positioned for continued growth. Its stable operations, high occupancy levels, and expanding pipeline of retail and mixed-use developments could drive future earnings growth. Backed by significant land holdings, ongoing retail expansion projects, and a healthy balance sheet, the REIT is well-positioned to support long-term growth while continuing to deliver dependable dividend income to investors.

Dividend stock #2 Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another top TFSA stock that can generate monthly dividend income. The energy company pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding 4.4% near the current market price.

Whitecap has a strong record of returning capital to shareholders despite the volatility of oil and gas markets. Since January 2013, Whitecap has distributed over $3.2 billion in dividends. This payout history reflects its resilient operations, disciplined capital management, and a diversified energy asset portfolio. These factors provide Whitecap with operational flexibility and help ensure the company can sustain its dividend payments across varying market conditions.

Whitecap’s acquisition of Veren has further strengthened its growth story. The deal expanded the company’s operational footprint and increased its asset base. Additionally, it helped in stabilizing realized pricing through larger-scale, long-term marketing agreements. Notably, in the first quarter of 2026, Whitecap’s funds flow more than doubled to over $1 billion, largely driven by the Veren acquisition.

Looking ahead, Whitecap plans to maintain a sustainable base dividend-payout ratio of 20% to 25%, leaving room to navigate downturns while supporting future dividend growth. Further, its strong balance sheet and focus on debt reduction augur well for growth.

Earn about $64 per month in tax-free income

An investment of $14,000, split between SmartCentres REIT and Whitecap Resources, can help diversify your TFSA portfolio and structure it to generate a steady monthly income of approximately $64.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
SmartCentres REIT$28.09249$0.154$38.35Monthly
Whitecap Resources$16.74418$0.061$25.50Monthly
Price as of 05/15/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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