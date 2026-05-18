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How Splitting $30,000 Across Three TSX Stocks Could Generate $1,945 in Annual Dividends

A $30,000 investment split between these TSX stocks can help diversify your portfolio while generating a consistent stream of passive income.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Investing $30,000 across Gibson Energy, BCE, and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation could generate about $1,945 in annual dividend income.
  • Gibson Energy and Firm Capital offer higher yields backed by stable cash flow businesses, while BCE is focused on strengthening its balance sheet and offering sustainable yields.
  • These TSX dividend stocks provide a mix of energy infrastructure, telecommunications, and real estate lending exposure aimed at delivering reliable passive income and diversification.
10 stocks we like better than Gibson Energy

For investors aiming to turn $30,000 into a reliable source of passive income, dividend stocks remain one of the most effective long-term strategies. Notably, high-quality dividend-paying companies can generate consistent earnings and also offer decent capital gains over time.

Against this background, here are three TSX stocks that could generate $1,945 in annual dividends with a $30,000 investment.

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

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TSX stock #1: Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is a compelling stock to generate dividend income. The company operates liquid infrastructure assets, including storage, processing, gathering systems, and marine loading facilities. Its high-quality assets generate stable cash flow through long-term contracts with investment-grade customers. This business model helps shield its earnings from commodity price swings.

Gibson recently raised its quarterly dividend by 5%, extending its streak of annual dividend growth to seven years.

At its recent share price of $28.92, the stock offers an attractive yield of roughly 6.2%. Growth prospects also remain encouraging, supported by infrastructure expansion projects and the acquisition of Teine Energy’s Chauvin assets, which strengthen its Canadian crude network. Overall, Gibson Energy is well-positioned to deliver steady EBITDA growth and sustain its dividend growth streak in the years ahead.

TSX stock #2: BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock could be a compelling addition to your dividend portfolio. Canada’s leading communications and media giant has a strong history of paying dividends to its shareholders. However, last year, it reduced its annual payout from $3.99 to $1.75 per share as profits came under pressure from rising costs, regulatory hurdles, and intense competition. Notably, the move aims to strengthen BCE’s financial position and ensure long-term dividend sustainability.

The company is now prioritizing debt reduction and balance-sheet improvement, with management targeting a healthier payout ratio of 40% to 55% of free cash flow.

BCE’s diversified business mix, spanning wireless, fibre broadband, AI-driven enterprise services, and media assets will likely support stable cash generation, improved margins, and stronger customer retention. Even after the reduction, the stock still offers an attractive dividend yield of about 5.3%, making it worth considering for a dividend portfolio.

TSX stock #3: Firm Capital

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC) is another compelling dividend stock to generate passive income. The company operates as a non-bank lender, focusing primarily on short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans as well as other real estate-related debt investments. Its emphasis on short-duration lending and conservative underwriting approach is designed to protect capital while delivering consistent returns.

Notably, the financial services company has a long record of uninterrupted monthly dividend payments. Currently, it pays a dividend of $0.078 per share per month, yielding approximately 7.9%. Moreover, it provides a special year-end dividend, further enhancing total income for investors.

Its payouts are supported by a diversified loan portfolio with exposure to resilient real estate sectors, including residential construction and land development. Moreover, its recurring lending fees and steady interest income support steady payouts and position it well to sustain its future dividend payments.

Earn over $1,945 per year in passive income

A $30,000 investment split among Gibson Energy, BCE, and Firm Capital can help diversify your portfolio while generating over $1,945 annually in dividend income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Gibson Energy$28.92345$0.45$155.25Quarterly
BCE$32.72305$0.438$133.59Quarterly
Firm Capital$11.84844$0.078$65.83Monthly
Price as of 05/15/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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