Your TFSA Should Be Your Income Engine, Not Your RRSP

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Most people do not actually want to work until they die. That is where passive income comes in. Build a portfolio of investments that can generate cash flow for you over time through dividends, interest, and capital appreciation.

Eventually, that portfolio starts doing more of the heavy lifting while your dependence on employment income declines. But where that income comes from and where you hold those investments matters a lot more than many investors realize. Generally speaking, registered accounts are usually the best place to hold income-producing investments because they shelter you from taxes.

Even within registered accounts, though, there are important differences between the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). For many income investors, the TFSA may actually be the more powerful long-term income vehicle. Here’s why.

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Why many income investors prefer the TFSA

The biggest advantage of a TFSA is simple: withdrawals are completely tax-free. If you generate dividend income, capital gains, or growth inside a TFSA, none of it increases your taxable income when withdrawn.

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That becomes especially important during retirement because TFSA withdrawals also do not impact income-tested government benefits like Old Age Security (OAS).

RRSPs work differently. While RRSP contributions provide an upfront tax deduction, withdrawals are eventually taxed as ordinary income. Once converted into a RRIF during retirement, mandatory withdrawals can also push retirees into higher tax brackets or increase the risk of OAS clawbacks.

For income-focused investors, that distinction matters. A TFSA essentially allows your passive income stream to remain entirely yours. The RRSP, meanwhile, eventually becomes partially shared with the government through future taxation.

That does not mean RRSPs are bad. For high earners during peak earning years, the immediate tax deduction can still be extremely valuable. But for long-term passive income planning, many investors underestimate how powerful tax-free withdrawals can become over decades.

Why VDY works well for this strategy

One ETF that fits this approach particularly well is the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY).

The ETF focuses primarily on large Canadian dividend-paying companies, with heavy exposure to banks, energy firms, telecoms, and utilities. These sectors have historically formed the backbone of Canada’s dividend market.

Today, VDY offers a trailing 12-month yield of roughly 3.3%. The ETF also remains very cost-efficient, charging a management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.22%. That means investors keep more of their returns instead of losing them to fees.

More importantly, VDY has delivered strong long-term performance. Over the past 10 years, the ETF generated annualized total returns of roughly 14%, outperforming the broader Canadian market over that period.

That combination of dividend income, low fees, and long-term growth is exactly why many investors use ETFs like VDY as a core TFSA holding.