Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » The Only Stock You Need to Buy and Hold for Retirement for $307.42 a Month

The Only Stock You Need to Buy and Hold for Retirement for $307.42 a Month

Scotiabank has paid dividends since 1833, and its latest raise is backed by improving earnings and strong capital.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Retirement income must be durable and grow over time, because a flat dividend loses purchasing power to inflation.
  • Scotiabank increased its dividend after earnings improved, and its 13.3% CET1 ratio adds a safety cushion.
  • At today’s price the yield is about 3.7%, so buy gradually and don’t rely on one stock alone.

Retirement can last longer than a mortgage, yet the paycheque funding it often disappears on day one. A dependable dividend can replace part of that missing income, but it must keep arriving through recessions, market crashes, and years when groceries apparently receive luxury-brand pricing. That makes finding one retirement stock considerably harder than sorting yields from largest to smallest.

man withdraws money from ATM

Income has two jobs

Retirement income must cover today’s expenses and keep pace with tomorrow’s. A dividend that never grows gradually loses purchasing power to inflation, even if the dollar amount looks wonderfully dependable. Retirees therefore need payout durability, dividend growth, and enough remaining earnings for the company to keep expanding.

Payment frequency is less important than many investors assume. A quarterly dividend can be divided across three months or reinvested while someone is still working. Reinvesting payments from Canadian dividend stocks buys additional shares, allowing the next distribution to arrive slightly larger.

Check financial stability

Banks also require a capital cushion. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio compares a bank’s highest-quality capital with its risk-weighted assets. OSFI currently expects Canada’s largest banks to maintain an 11% ratio. Extra capital helps absorb loan losses without immediately placing the dividend on the sacrificial altar.

No single company should literally become an entire retirement portfolio. Combining stocks with fixed income, cash, and different sectors can prevent one unpleasant earnings report from redesigning the grocery budget. Still, if one company had to anchor my retirement income, nearly two centuries of uninterrupted payments would earn my attention.

A dividend older than Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) paid its first dividend in 1833 and hasn’t missed one since. The bank provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management, investment banking, and capital-markets services across Canada and several international markets. That diversification gives it several ways to earn through an economic cycle.

Scotiabank stock has also been concentrating more capital in Canada, the United States, and Mexico while simplifying its less profitable operations elsewhere. The strategy is beginning to appear in the numbers, which recently gave management room to make the income stream larger.

The raise had backup

Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $2.02 from $1.52 one year earlier. Scotiabank stock then raised its quarterly dividend from $1.10 to $1.14. Its CET1 ratio finished the quarter at 13.3%, leaving a useful cushion above expectations even after the bank repurchased shares.

The annualized $4.56 dividend yields approximately 3.7% as of writing. That isn’t the largest yield on the TSX, although payments stretching back to Andrew Jackson’s presidency provide rather more comfort than a double-digit yield created last Tuesday.

A perfect paycheque

Investors using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) would need sufficient contribution room, while dividends held in a non-registered account may qualify for the Canadian dividend tax credit. A $100,000 investment would buy 809 whole shares for $99,951.95. Those shares would produce $3,689.04 annually, averaging $307.42 per month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS$123.55809$4.56$3,689.04Quarterly$99,951.95

That said, Scotiabank stock trades near its record high after Canadian banks enjoyed an enormous rally. A recession could increase credit losses, while expensive shares leave less room for disappointment. I’d build the position gradually instead of arriving with $100,000 and the enthusiasm of a game-show contestant.

Bottom line

Scotiabank stock shouldn’t be the only asset funding retirement, but it could become the income anchor among diversified Canadian blue-chip stocks. Continued earnings growth could support future dividend increases, allowing today’s $307 monthly average to keep climbing long after the first retirement paycheque arrives.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Look Very Different in 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap’s 4.4% monthly dividend looks solid today, but the real upside is whether the Veren merger keeps improving cash flow…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

I’m Betting My Future on This Canadian Dividend Giant

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife offers a steadier retirement building block than chasing the next “hot” stock, with a dividend that can grow over…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Up 3.7% After Earnings, Is Algonquin a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Puja Tayal

Discover how Algonquin's financial performance has evolved and whether it remains a worthwhile investment in today's market.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 6.5% Dividend All-Star

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA maxed to $109,000 could generate nearly $592 a month tax-free from one high-yield REIT, but only if the…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $7,000 TFSA contribution could generate over $400 in tax-free income using a BCE turnaround and a commodity-linked royalty payer,…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

4 CRA Traps That Could Reduce Your CPP Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The gap between “maximum CPP” and what most Canadians actually receive can be huge, and taxes or paperwork can shrink…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

These Are the Canadian Stocks I’d Trust in My TFSA for Life

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the perfect place to hold investments that can compound over a lifetime. Here are three of my…

Read more »

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Stocks for Beginners

I Think These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Ride the Infrastructure Boom

| Demetris Afxentiou

These three Canadian stocks could benefit from the infrastructure boom across engineering, utilities, transportation, and digital assets.

Read more »