Scotiabank has paid dividends since 1833, and its latest raise is backed by improving earnings and strong capital.

The Only Stock You Need to Buy and Hold for Retirement for $307.42 a Month

At today’s price the yield is about 3.7%, so buy gradually and don’t rely on one stock alone.

Retirement income must be durable and grow over time, because a flat dividend loses purchasing power to inflation.

Retirement can last longer than a mortgage, yet the paycheque funding it often disappears on day one. A dependable dividend can replace part of that missing income, but it must keep arriving through recessions, market crashes, and years when groceries apparently receive luxury-brand pricing. That makes finding one retirement stock considerably harder than sorting yields from largest to smallest.

man withdraws money from ATM

Income has two jobs

Retirement income must cover today’s expenses and keep pace with tomorrow’s. A dividend that never grows gradually loses purchasing power to inflation, even if the dollar amount looks wonderfully dependable. Retirees therefore need payout durability, dividend growth, and enough remaining earnings for the company to keep expanding.

Payment frequency is less important than many investors assume. A quarterly dividend can be divided across three months or reinvested while someone is still working. Reinvesting payments from Canadian dividend stocks buys additional shares, allowing the next distribution to arrive slightly larger.

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Banks also require a capital cushion. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio compares a bank’s highest-quality capital with its risk-weighted assets. OSFI currently expects Canada’s largest banks to maintain an 11% ratio. Extra capital helps absorb loan losses without immediately placing the dividend on the sacrificial altar.

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No single company should literally become an entire retirement portfolio. Combining stocks with fixed income, cash, and different sectors can prevent one unpleasant earnings report from redesigning the grocery budget. Still, if one company had to anchor my retirement income, nearly two centuries of uninterrupted payments would earn my attention.

A dividend older than Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) paid its first dividend in 1833 and hasn’t missed one since. The bank provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management, investment banking, and capital-markets services across Canada and several international markets. That diversification gives it several ways to earn through an economic cycle.

Scotiabank stock has also been concentrating more capital in Canada, the United States, and Mexico while simplifying its less profitable operations elsewhere. The strategy is beginning to appear in the numbers, which recently gave management room to make the income stream larger.

The raise had backup

Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $2.02 from $1.52 one year earlier. Scotiabank stock then raised its quarterly dividend from $1.10 to $1.14. Its CET1 ratio finished the quarter at 13.3%, leaving a useful cushion above expectations even after the bank repurchased shares.

The annualized $4.56 dividend yields approximately 3.7% as of writing. That isn’t the largest yield on the TSX, although payments stretching back to Andrew Jackson’s presidency provide rather more comfort than a double-digit yield created last Tuesday.

A perfect paycheque

Investors using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) would need sufficient contribution room, while dividends held in a non-registered account may qualify for the Canadian dividend tax credit. A $100,000 investment would buy 809 whole shares for $99,951.95. Those shares would produce $3,689.04 annually, averaging $307.42 per month.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BNS $123.55 809 $4.56 $3,689.04 Quarterly $99,951.95

That said, Scotiabank stock trades near its record high after Canadian banks enjoyed an enormous rally. A recession could increase credit losses, while expensive shares leave less room for disappointment. I’d build the position gradually instead of arriving with $100,000 and the enthusiasm of a game-show contestant.

Bottom line

Scotiabank stock shouldn’t be the only asset funding retirement, but it could become the income anchor among diversified Canadian blue-chip stocks. Continued earnings growth could support future dividend increases, allowing today’s $307 monthly average to keep climbing long after the first retirement paycheque arrives.