Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 5 Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

5 Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

Add these five TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re on the hunt for excellent long-term returns.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Stick with a long‑term, buy‑and‑hold approach during market volatility—quality TSX names can recover and compound over time.
  • Five TSX picks to watch now: Firan (FTG) for aerospace/defense exposure, Fortis (FTS) for regulated utility/dividend reliability, Descartes (DSG) for recurring logistics SaaS revenue, Pembina (PPL) for energy midstream upside, and WSP (WSP) for infrastructure/engineering growth.
  • Combine these to balance defensive income, cyclical energy upside, and secular growth—but diversify and monitor fundamentals to avoid value traps.
10 stocks we like better than Descartes Systems Group

Stock market investing isn’t at all about making massive gains in a matter of days or weeks to suddenly become wealthy. While that can happen to a lucky few, the real winners in stock market investing are those with a long investment horizon.

With the war in the Middle East continuing to impact global economies, investors look to stocks they can hold onto for dear life. Today, I will briefly discuss five TSX stocks that could be good long-term buys.

space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

Firan Technology Group

I’ll start with the lesser-known name by discussing Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSX:FTG). The $505.5 million market-cap company is in the business of supplying products and subsystems for the aerospace and defence sectors. It is not a munitions supplier. Rather, the components it produces are essential for the commercial and defence sectors.

The geopolitical landscape is increasing the need for greater defence spending worldwide, and that means manufacturers like Firan Technology Group have plenty of business coming their way. FTG stock trades for $20.08 per share at the time of this writing, up by 132% from its 52-week low. With plenty more upside to capture, it can be a good investment at current levels.

Fortis

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) is the darling holding for many stock market investors, especially those with a long investment horizon. Arguably the best dividend-paying stock on the TSX, Fortis boasts a 52-year dividend-growth streak that can help investors beat inflation through dividends alone.

Fortis is a utility holdings company with a defensive business model that can deliver returns to investors across all market cycles. No matter how bad the economy gets, people need their utilities. Providing these essential utilities in rate-regulated markets with long-term contracts, Fortis is well-positioned to remain a reliable dividend stock. I think it can be an astute addition to any investor’s portfolio.

Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) is a stock to consider investing in if you want to gain exposure to the global supply chain and logistics industry. Tense geopolitical situations are leading to significant disruptions in global supply chains. Descartes Systems Group is helping clients worldwide streamline supply chains through advanced tech-based solutions.

There is high demand for its services, which makes it possible for the company to generate solid recurring revenues. Boasting a cash-rich balance sheet and strong profit margins, it can be an opportune business to own shares in right now. As of this writing, DSG stock trades for $92.39 per share,

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Ltd. (TSX:PPL) is a pipeline company headquartered in Calgary that can be a stellar investment for long-term capital gains and dividend income. The company provides transportation and midstream services to energy producers in North America. Boasting a $38.8 billion market capitalization, this stock might be increasingly important in the coming months and years.

The Middle East conflict is changing the energy industry. Canadian energy exports might become more important, especially if the United States’ war with Iran keeps the Straits of Hormuz closed. I think Canadian energy demand will likely surge, and PPL stock can be a good holding to have.

WSP Global

WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) is a design, engineering, and advisory firm that works on transportation, environment, water, buildings, power, infrastructure, and energy projects globally. Governments and private organizations rely on it to design, manage, and advise on critical projects.

Its backlog grew by almost 20% year-over-year in its first quarter for fiscal 2026. The company reported strong profitability in the quarter, and it has everything going for it to make it a good long-term holding.

Foolish takeaway

Even the best-looking TSX stocks can undergo downturns amid market volatility. However, those that can weather the storm and deliver outsized gains in the long run are the ones to keep holding in your self-directed portfolio. These stocks might not all turn out to be long-term winners, but they are currently some of the most well-positioned to do so. I would keep these on my radar.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group, Fortis, Pembina Pipeline, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

What the Average Canadian TFSA Looks Like at Age 55

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX stocks could help a 55-year-old Canadian build a TFSA focused on both growth and dependable income.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Canadian Dividend Stocks for Volatile Markets

| Puja Tayal

Discover strategic investments in stocks amid volatility, highlighting dividend opportunities and market predictions for Canada.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Hunting for Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks to buy? Fortis, CN Rail, and Pembina Pipeline stock offer decades of rising payouts,…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Kay Ng

Both dividend stocks offer above-average income for Canadian retirees, especially on market corrections.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest When the TSX Refuses to Slow Down

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and another value gem to buy in a hot TSX Index.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Magnificent Long-Term Growth

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re on the hunt for some serious long-term wealth…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Benefit From the Data-Centre Buildout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Data centres are booming, and Granite REIT could profit from the warehouses and logistics space that boom demands.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Here are three TSX stocks to own before the next earnings season comes around to introduce a turnaround if they…

Read more »