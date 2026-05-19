5 Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

Add these five TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re on the hunt for excellent long-term returns.

Five TSX picks to watch now: Firan (FTG) for aerospace/defense exposure, Fortis (FTS) for regulated utility/dividend reliability, Descartes (DSG) for recurring logistics SaaS revenue, Pembina (PPL) for energy midstream upside, and WSP (WSP) for infrastructure/engineering growth.

Stock market investing isn’t at all about making massive gains in a matter of days or weeks to suddenly become wealthy. While that can happen to a lucky few, the real winners in stock market investing are those with a long investment horizon .

With the war in the Middle East continuing to impact global economies, investors look to stocks they can hold onto for dear life. Today, I will briefly discuss five TSX stocks that could be good long-term buys.

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Firan Technology Group

I’ll start with the lesser-known name by discussing Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSX:FTG). The $505.5 million market-cap company is in the business of supplying products and subsystems for the aerospace and defence sectors. It is not a munitions supplier. Rather, the components it produces are essential for the commercial and defence sectors.

The geopolitical landscape is increasing the need for greater defence spending worldwide, and that means manufacturers like Firan Technology Group have plenty of business coming their way. FTG stock trades for $20.08 per share at the time of this writing, up by 132% from its 52-week low. With plenty more upside to capture, it can be a good investment at current levels.

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Fortis

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) is the darling holding for many stock market investors, especially those with a long investment horizon. Arguably the best dividend-paying stock on the TSX, Fortis boasts a 52-year dividend-growth streak that can help investors beat inflation through dividends alone.

Fortis is a utility holdings company with a defensive business model that can deliver returns to investors across all market cycles. No matter how bad the economy gets, people need their utilities. Providing these essential utilities in rate-regulated markets with long-term contracts, Fortis is well-positioned to remain a reliable dividend stock. I think it can be an astute addition to any investor’s portfolio.

Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) is a stock to consider investing in if you want to gain exposure to the global supply chain and logistics industry. Tense geopolitical situations are leading to significant disruptions in global supply chains. Descartes Systems Group is helping clients worldwide streamline supply chains through advanced tech-based solutions.

There is high demand for its services, which makes it possible for the company to generate solid recurring revenues. Boasting a cash-rich balance sheet and strong profit margins, it can be an opportune business to own shares in right now. As of this writing, DSG stock trades for $92.39 per share,

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Ltd. (TSX:PPL) is a pipeline company headquartered in Calgary that can be a stellar investment for long-term capital gains and dividend income. The company provides transportation and midstream services to energy producers in North America. Boasting a $38.8 billion market capitalization, this stock might be increasingly important in the coming months and years.

The Middle East conflict is changing the energy industry. Canadian energy exports might become more important, especially if the United States’ war with Iran keeps the Straits of Hormuz closed. I think Canadian energy demand will likely surge, and PPL stock can be a good holding to have.

WSP Global

WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) is a design, engineering, and advisory firm that works on transportation, environment, water, buildings, power, infrastructure, and energy projects globally. Governments and private organizations rely on it to design, manage, and advise on critical projects.

Its backlog grew by almost 20% year-over-year in its first quarter for fiscal 2026. The company reported strong profitability in the quarter, and it has everything going for it to make it a good long-term holding.

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