Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

Both of these ETFs use covered calls and leverage to deliver double-digit yields.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Covered calls and modest leverage can be combined inside ETFs to generate high monthly cash flow inside a TFSA.
  • HYLD focuses primarily on diversified U.S. sector exposure with covered calls and 1.25 times leverage.
  • HDIV provides multi-sector Canadian-focused income exposure using covered calls and leverage to enhance distributions.
10 stocks we like better than Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF

For Canadian investors focused on generating passive income, two strategies have become especially popular in recent years: covered calls and modest leverage.

Covered calls work by selling away part of your upside potential in exchange for option premium income today. Leverage, meanwhile, allows a fund to modestly amplify exposure using borrowed money. When combined together, these strategies can produce very high monthly distribution yields.

Of course, there is no free lunch here. Higher yields usually come with tradeoffs, including capped upside during strong bull markets, higher volatility, greater complexity, and potentially weaker long-term total returns compared to a simple buy-and-hold index strategy.

Still, if your primary goal inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is generating recurring monthly cash flow rather than maximizing growth, these types of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can potentially fill that role.

Two of the more popular examples in Canada today are the Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF (TSX:HYLD) and the Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV).

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF

HYLD is essentially designed as a one-ticket U.S. income solution. Instead of holding individual U.S. dividend stocks directly, the ETF owns a diversified portfolio of underlying U.S. sector covered call ETFs managed by Hamilton.

That includes exposure to sectors like financials, technology, utilities, healthcare, energy, and industrials. On top of that, the underlying holdings themselves use covered call strategies to generate additional option premium income.

The ETF also uses modest leverage of approximately 25%, or 1.25 times exposure, to help enhance both yield and total return potential. Combined together, the structure is specifically engineered around maximizing distributable monthly cash flow.

For TFSA investors seeking high income tied to U.S. equities, HYLD effectively bundles diversification, covered calls, and leverage into a single ETF. As of May 15th, HYLD currently pays a 12.5% annualized yield.

Of course, investors should understand the tradeoffs. During very strong bull markets, covered calls can limit upside participation because portions of future gains are effectively sold away through the options strategy.

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF

HDIV takes a somewhat different approach by focusing more heavily on Canadian income sectors. The ETF owns a diversified mix of Hamilton’s covered call ETFs spanning banks, utilities, pipelines, telecoms, healthcare, technology, and real estate.

Like HYLD, HDIV also employs approximately 25% leverage to enhance distributions. The covered call overlay helps generate recurring option income, while the leverage amplifies the overall exposure and distribution potential.

That combination has helped HDIV become popular among Canadian investors specifically looking for high monthly cash flow inside registered accounts like a TFSA. HDIV currently pays a 10% annualized yield.

Just remember that high yields come with above-average risk. The underlying ETF prices can still fluctuate materially over time, and distributions themselves are never guaranteed.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going On With BCE’s Dividend?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) looks like a buy for the dividend and value.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Top TSX Stocks

Some of the Smartest Canadian Investors Are Piling Into This TSX Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

The smartest Canadian investors are piling into this top TSX stock offering long-term growth and defensive appeal from a global…

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock Down 36% to Buy and Hold

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down Canadian dividend stock is still delivering strong growth while offering investors a 4.4% yield.

Read more »

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? 2 Easy ETFs Any Canadian Can Start With

| Daniel Da Costa

These two simple Canadian ETFs are not only to help you start investing; they can also form the core of…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Investing

5 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy long-term growth prospects, I believe these five Canadian stocks are ideal buys right…

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Dividend Stocks

How to Create Your Own Pension With Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Safety of principal and ability to raise dividends should take priority above high yield.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Telus: A High-Yield Stock Perfect for Income Lovers

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Telus may offer a yield of nearly 10% today, this high-yield stock that's perfect for dividend investors has far…

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A monthly dividend stock with assured demand and business growth fits a 10-year investment horizon.

Read more »