Three very different Canadian growth stocks are firing on all cylinders, but their prices and risks aren’t equal.

What Are the Best High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Buy Now?

EQB, Aritzia, and Descartes each have strong catalysts, but integration, fashion cycles, and trade slowdowns can bite.

High growth only matters if it turns into real cash flow and doesn’t rely on debt or dilution.

A company growing earnings at 30% can double them in less than three years. That’s the sort of arithmetic capable of turning a merely good stock into a portfolio heavyweight. It can also persuade investors to pay nearly any price, which is generally when the arithmetic entices them to reach for their wallets.

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Growth needs more than speed

High-growth companies expand revenue or earnings faster than their industry. The best also convert that growth into cash, since sales bought with discounts, debt, or endless new shares can become surprisingly expensive theatre. Investors should look for a large market, repeat customers, improving margins, and a balance sheet capable of funding the next stage.

Price still matters. Rapid growth usually earns a higher valuation, but the stock can tumble when one quarter arrives merely excellent instead of supernatural. The Ontario Securities Commission’s Investor Office also notes that growth investments can lose value and should match an investor’s time horizon and risk tolerance.

I’d therefore spread new money across several Canadian growth stocks, buy in stages, and plan to hold for at least five years. That approach creates room for three very different growth engines, beginning with a bank that recently became considerably harder to ignore.

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A bank built to challenge

EQB (TSX:EQB) operates Equitable Bank and the branchless EQ Bank platform, serving borrowers, savers, and businesses outside the usual Big Six routine. Its July acquisition of PC Financial transformed that niche challenger into a bank serving nearly four million Canadians, with exclusive access to the PC Optimum loyalty ecosystem and its more than 18 million active members.

The core business still has momentum. EQ Bank customers increased 18% year over year, while commercial loans under management grew 17%. At writing, the shares trade near 1.7 times the latest $81.46 book value per share. Integration could become messy, and provisions for credit losses recently rose 50%, so this isn’t a Big Six bank wearing cheaper shoes.

Fashion crosses the border

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) designs and sells clothing through boutiques, its website, and its app. The Canadian brand has found an enormous second runway in the United States, where new stores, digital marketing, and rising brand awareness are turning “Everyday Luxury” into a rather profitable international habit.

First-quarter revenue for Aritzia stock surged 43% to $951 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 81%. Management now expects fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 23% to 28%. The snag is Aritzia stock’s price trades near $141.27 and roughly 37 times trailing earnings. Fashion can change quickly, while tariffs and weaker consumer spending could make that valuation feel two sizes too small.

Trade confusion becomes revenue

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) supplies logistics software that helps companies route shipments, manage inventory, clear customs, and comply with trade rules. Every new tariff, sanction, and delivery promise adds another headache its network can help customers solve. Confusion, conveniently, has recurring-revenue potential.

Fiscal first-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 20%, while cash from operations jumped 40%. Descartes also acquired artificial intelligence (AI)-powered driver-safety specialist Idelic, adding another service to its logistics network. At writing, the shares remain approximately 26% below their 52-week high. A global trade slowdown, expensive acquisitions, or currency swings could still delay the recovery.

Bottom line

I wouldn’t make any one of these an entire growth portfolio. Investors buying stocks in Canada could divide an initial investment among all three, then add after future results confirm the thesis.

EQB offers the most dramatic transformation, Aritzia stock supplies the fastest current expansion, and Descartes provides recurring software revenue with a lower entry price than last year. If each converts today’s catalyst into durable cash growth, buying gradually now could look considerably smarter once the next five years have finished doing the heavy lifting.