Stop Waiting: 3 Canadian Stocks to Start Buying in Small Batches

Buying the dip is easier when you start small, especially with volatile TSX names tied to gold, aviation, and energy.

Chorus has a cheaper valuation and buybacks, yet revenue and margins are still under pressure.

Buying the dip sounds easy, but actually doing it feels much harder. That’s why small-batch buying can help. Investors don’t need to nail the perfect entry point or make one huge decision on one random day. They can start with a partial position, watch the story unfold, and leave room to add if the stock pulls back. That approach looks especially useful with volatile names tied to gold, aviation, and oilfield activity. So, let’s look at a few that could be worth adding to your watchlist.

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WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX:WDO) gives investors direct exposure to gold through its Eagle River mine in Ontario and Kiena operation in Quebec. Gold remains one of the market’s biggest stories as investors look for protection from uncertainty, inflation worries, and currency pressure. Wesdome now looks less like a turnaround story and more like a miner hitting its stride.

The latest quarter showed that clearly. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue jumped 60% year over year to $300 million. Basic earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.79, while free cash flow climbed to $125.9 million from $47.5 million a year earlier. That’s the kind of cash-flow jump that gets attention fast.

The broader picture also supports the momentum. In 2025, Wesdome’s revenue reached $914.3 million, up sharply from the year before, while earnings grew even faster. The stock recently carried a market cap near $4 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio close to 10. If gold stays strong and operations keep improving, investors could keep bidding up the shares. The risk comes from the same source. Gold prices, mine costs, and production misses can hit miners quickly. That makes staged buying smart.

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CHR

Chorus Aviation (TSX:CHR) offers a very different setup. The company provides regional aviation services, aircraft leasing, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and specialty aviation support. In simple terms, it helps airlines and aviation customers operate aircraft, manage fleets, and keep planes flying.

Recent news focused on capital returns, strategic expansion, and aircraft sales. Chorus stock completed the KADEX acquisition, strengthening its maintenance and parts platform. It also continued selling Dash 8-400 aircraft, exiting its capacity purchase agreement fleet, with four sold and five more expected to close by July 2026 for total expected proceeds near US$62 million.

The latest results looked steady, not perfect. First-quarter revenue came in at $325.4 million, down 6.5% from a year earlier. Net income fell to $7 million from $18.9 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) dropped 22.1% to $44.3 million. Still, Chorus stock generated $27 million of free cash flow and bought back 228,085 shares during the quarter at an average price of $23.01. With a low valuation and aviation cash flow, Chorus stock could work if execution improves. Revenue pressure and lower margins argue against rushing in all at once.

TCW

Trican Well Service (TSX:TCW) brings the energy-services angle. The Calgary company provides equipment, technology, and services used to drill, complete, and service oil and natural gas wells. When Canadian producers spend more, Trican stock can benefit.

Its first-quarter results showed real strength. Revenue rose 27.5% year over year to $330.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached $70.1 million, while free cash flow came in at $49.6 million. Net debt sat at just $29.8 million at quarter-end. That balance sheet gives Trican room to keep investing and returning cash to shareholders.

Still, TCW can cool fast if producers cut spending. Margins also slipped, even with stronger revenue. That’s why small-batch buying fits. All while collecting a 2.8% dividend yield.

Bottom line

Small-batch buying won’t guarantee better returns. But it can help investors act without overcommitting. Wesdome offers gold momentum and record cash flow. Chorus stock offers low valuation, buybacks, and aviation assets. Trican offers rising revenue, strong free cash flow, and low net debt. All three could reward patient investors, but don’t deserve an all-in bet, at least not at today’s still-volatile prices yet.