Here’s What’s Actually Happening With BCE’s Dividend

BCE reduced its annualized dividend from $3.99 per share to $1.75 per share last year, but still offers an attractive yield of about 5.5%.

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Higher capital spending may weigh on near-term cash flow, but the current dividend appears well supported by BCE's improved financial position.

Resilient fibre and wireless performance, along with growth in AI services and digital media, are supporting the company's long-term outlook.

BCE reset its dividend to a lower level to strengthen its balance sheet, making the payout more sustainable amid financial pressure.

For many years, BCE (TSX: BCE) was widely regarded as one of Canada’s most dependable dividend stocks. The telecom leader consistently rewarded shareholders with annual dividend increases. That changed last year when the company reduced its annualized dividend from $3.99 per share to $1.75 per share.

The unexpected cut undermined investor confidence and raised concerns about BCE’s financial position and its ability to generate sustainable cash flows going forward.

The dividend cut reflected mounting pressures on the business, including intense competition in Canada’s telecom market, higher operating costs, regulatory headwinds, and elevated debt levels. Rather than maintaining an increasingly stretched payout, management chose to reset the dividend and prioritize balance sheet strength.

The strategy is already improving BCE’s financial flexibility. Management is targeting a free cash flow payout ratio of 40% to 55% while directing more cash toward debt reduction and strategic investments. During the first half of 2026, BCE paid roughly $394 million less in dividends than a year earlier, providing additional capital to strengthen its balance sheet.

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Why BCE could sustain its payouts

BCE is in a solid position to sustain its payouts. It continues to benefit from a diversified business model spanning wireless, broadband internet, fibre networks, media, cybersecurity, cloud services, and AI-powered enterprise solutions. This diversification reduces reliance on any single revenue source while creating multiple long-term growth opportunities.

Recent operating results also indicate the core business remains resilient. In the second quarter, BCE added nearly 55,000 fibre-to-the-home internet subscribers, helping drive 14.2% year-over-year internet revenue growth. Wireless performance improved as well, with postpaid churn falling to 1%, its lowest quarterly level in three years, alongside more than 41,000 net postpaid mobile phone additions. These metrics suggest BCE continues to defend its market position despite a highly competitive environment.

AI is also becoming an increasingly meaningful growth driver. The company’s AI-focused businesses generated revenue growth of 29%, reflecting rising demand for AI-enabled cybersecurity and enterprise technology solutions. Although these operations remain relatively small, they provide exposure to faster-growing markets that could become increasingly important over time.

Meanwhile, BCE’s digital media strategy continues to gain traction. Crave subscribers climbed 23% year over year to nearly 5.1 million, supported by strong direct-to-consumer streaming growth. As streaming becomes a larger part of consumer entertainment, Bell Media’s digital transformation could provide an additional source of revenue growth.

Looking ahead, several factors could support improving financial performance, including firmer wireless pricing, continued AI expansion, contributions from the Ziply Fiber acquisition, stronger media results, and ongoing cost-efficiency initiatives. Higher operating cash flow would further strengthen BCE’s ability to reduce debt while comfortably supporting its dividend.

One risk investors should watch

The biggest near-term risk is higher capital spending. BCE expects increased capital expenditures for the construction of its Saskatchewan AI data centre. Those investments could temporarily reduce adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow.

However, because the dividend has already been reset to a much lower and more sustainable level, these investments are unlikely to threaten the company’s current payout.

The bottom line

BCE’s dividend cut marked the end of its reputation as a dependable dividend-growth stock, but it also significantly improved the sustainability of its shareholder returns.

Today, the company is operating with greater financial flexibility, a more conservative payout ratio, and a clear focus on debt reduction. Meanwhile, its core fibre and wireless businesses remain resilient, AI-powered enterprise services are emerging as a promising growth engine, and Bell Media continues to benefit from its digital transformation.

While higher capital spending may weigh on earnings and free cash flow in the near term, BCE’s lower dividend appears well supported by its current cash-generating ability. For income investors, the stock may no longer offer the exceptionally high payout it once did, but its dividend is now on much firmer financial footing. BCE now offers a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, yielding 5.5%.