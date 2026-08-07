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Down 2% After Earnings, Is Suncor a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Meaningful pullbacks in Suncor stock could be buying opportunities for investors who can tolerate commodity volatility.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Shares dropped about 2% after Q2 results, a normal short-term move that doesn’t indicate deterioration in Suncor’s long-term fundamentals.
  • Q2 showed strong cash generation — adjusted funds from operations $5.3B (up 32% sequential) and free funds flow nearly $4B — funding the dividend and >$1B of buybacks.
  • With a healthy balance sheet, a roughly 2.8% yield, management saying capex+dividend are covered at WTI about $42–43/bbl, and about 20% consensus upside, pullbacks could be buying opportunities for investors who can tolerate commodity volatility (consider  up to 1–2% allocation).

Shares of Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) slipped about 2% after the company released its second-quarter (Q2) earnings. However, a move of that size is well within the normal daily trading range for a large-cap energy stock and doesn’t necessarily reflect any deterioration in the company’s fundamentals. Instead of focusing on the short-term share price reaction, investors should ask whether the earnings report changes Suncor’s long-term investment case. Based on the latest results, the answer appears to be no.

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Source: Getty Images

Short-term uncertainty is always present

Energy stocks are heavily influenced by macroeconomic and geopolitical events that are largely beyond any company’s control. Ongoing tensions involving Iran and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz can quickly push crude oil prices sharply higher or lower. At the same time, shifting U.S. energy policies, tariff discussions, sanctions, and public comments from President Donald Trump have contributed to volatile market sentiment.

Changes in oil prices also affect inflation expectations and central bank interest-rate decisions, which can trigger broad market selloffs that weigh on energy stocks regardless of their underlying business performance. These external factors are likely to continue creating periods of volatility, even for high-quality companies such as Suncor.

Strong operations support the investment case

Despite the uncertain backdrop, Suncor continues to demonstrate why it is considered one of Canada’s more resilient energy companies. Its integrated business model spans oil sands mining, in-situ production, upgrading, offshore production, refining, and fuel marketing through the Petro-Canada network. This diversification helps reduce earnings volatility compared with companies that depend solely on upstream production.

The company’s Q2 results reinforced that strength. Adjusted funds from operations reached $5.3 billion, up 32% from the previous quarter and nearly double the level reported a year earlier. On a per-share basis, it was a similar growth rate with adjusted funds from operations increasing to $4.52. Free funds flow climbed to nearly $4 billion, rising 37% sequentially and roughly four times the level generated in the same quarter last year.

That financial strength enabled Suncor to comfortably fund its dividend while repurchasing more than $1 billion of its own shares, continuing its commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders.

Is Suncor a good stock to buy now?

Suncor’s balance sheet and cash generation remain important advantages. Over the past 12 months, the company paid out just 39% of its free cash flow and 44% of its net income as dividends, leaving a healthy margin to support future dividends. In addition, management estimates that sustaining capital spending (capex) and the dividend are covered with a West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price of roughly US$42–$43 per barrel, well below current oil prices of about US$78/bbl. That gives Suncor meaningful financial flexibility if commodity prices weaken.

At around $86 per share, the stock offers a dividend yield of nearly 2.8%, providing investors with a solid source of income while they wait for long-term capital appreciation. Meanwhile, the consensus analyst price target implies roughly 20% upside over the next year.

The bottom line

Although short-term volatility is unavoidable, particularly in the energy sector, Suncor’s latest earnings highlight a business generating strong cash flow, maintaining a well-covered dividend, and returning substantial capital through share buybacks. For investors who can tolerate commodity-driven swings, meaningful pullbacks in the name could be a buying opportunity. As with any cyclical sector, building a sensible portfolio allocation of perhaps up to 1–2% may be the best approach.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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