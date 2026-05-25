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Is Now the Moment to Buy This TSX REIT?

SmartCentres looks like a high-yield REIT with strong occupancy, but its real upside may come from redevelopment.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • SmartCentres owns Walmart-anchored centres with strong leasing, helping keep occupancy near 98%.
  • FFO dipped mainly from higher interest costs, so distribution coverage and refinancing deserve close monitoring.
  • The 6.6% yield and big development pipeline could look more attractive if rates ease and rents keep rising.
9 stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

A TSX real estate investment trust (REIT) can look tempting when it offers steady rent, high occupancy, a solid distribution, and a valuation that leaves room for recovery. But investors should always look beyond the yield.

A big payout only works if the trust can support it with funds from operations and cash flow. Debt costs matter, too. So do tenant quality, occupancy, lease renewals, and development risk. That’s why today we’ll look at one checking all the right boxes.

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.

Source: Getty Images

SRU

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs. It owns value-oriented retail centres, office properties, self-storage assets, and mixed-use development lands across Canada. The scale stands out. SmartCentres owns 200 properties, about 35.5 million square feet of income-producing space, and roughly 3,500 acres of land.

Its retail base also looks stronger than many investors may expect. SmartCentres stock owns 114 Walmart-anchored centres. Walmart brings steady traffic, which can help surrounding tenants. Recent news also focused on leasing strength, retail development, self-storage growth, and mixed-use projects. In the first quarter of 2026, SmartCentres stock said retail demand remained strong. Lease extensions produced average rent growth of 11.5%, excluding anchor tenants. It also extended about 80% of leases maturing in 2026, with rent growth of 5.8% including anchors.

Development remains a major part of the story. SmartCentres stock leased about 56,000 square feet of vacant space during the quarter and executed roughly 52,000 square feet of new retail space. Construction also continues on a 200,000-square-foot Canadian Tire building on Laird Drive in Toronto, with possession expected in the third quarter of 2026. The REIT also acquired 18.8 acres in Kingston for about $7.1 million and continues to build self-storage facilities in Quebec and British Columbia.

Into earnings

The latest earnings looked steady, though not spectacular. In the first quarter of 2026, net operating income (NOI) came in at $137.7 million, up $900,000, or 0.7%, from the same period in 2025. Same-property NOI rose 1.4%, or 3.4% excluding anchors.

Occupancy gives SmartCentres stock its strongest support. In-place and committed occupancy was 97.6% as of March 31, 2026, and reached 98% by the May report date. Those are strong numbers for a retail-focused REIT. The payout and valuation look appealing, but investors need a balanced view. Funds from operations (FFO) per unit came in at $0.54 in the first quarter, down from $0.56 a year earlier. FFO with adjustments were $0.52 per unit, down from $0.54. Higher interest costs and general expenses weighed on results, partly offset by higher NOI.

SmartCentres stock recently had a market cap around $4.8 billion. The monthly distribution sits at a 6.6% yield at writing. That’s attractive income, but investors should still watch payout coverage, debt, and refinancing costs closely. Even so, here’s what $7,000 could bring in at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SRU.UN$28.17248$1.85$458.80Monthly$6,986.16

Bottom line

Risks remain. Debt costs can pressure FFO, consumers may slow spending, construction can run late or over budget, and leverage also deserves attention. Still, SmartCentres stock has high occupancy, useful retail assets, a large development pipeline, and an appealing distribution. So for income-focused investors who can handle rate and development risk, SmartCentres stock could be worth a closer look.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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