3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfectly Suited for Retirees

These three Canadian dividend stocks could help retirees generate reliable income while preserving long-term wealth.

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Retirement planning should be less about chasing explosive growth and more about creating dependable income while protecting wealth over the long term. That’s exactly why dividend stocks continue to attract retirees. Many fundamentally strong companies with resilient business models can provide stable payouts for decades and enough long-term growth to help investors stay ahead of inflation.

In this article, I’ll highlight three top Canadian dividend stocks that I find especially well-suited for retirees looking for reliable income and long-term stability.

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Fortis stock

When it comes to dependable dividend stocks in Canada, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is always one of my first choices. This Canadian utility giant operates regulated electric and gas utilities across North America, giving it a highly stable and predictable cash flow.

At the time of writing, Fortis stock traded at $77.99 per share with a market cap of roughly $39.7 billion. Over the last year, FTS stock has climbed nearly 18% while continuing to offer a dividend yield of 3.3%, with quarterly payouts.

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One of the biggest reasons retirees may appreciate Fortis is the consistency of its business model. Since regulated utilities generate stable earnings, the company has historically been able to deliver reliable dividend growth even during uncertain economic periods.

In the first quarter of 2026, Fortis posted net earnings of $501 million while continuing to invest heavily in infrastructure expansion. Its quarterly capital expenditures reached $1.4 billion as part of a broader annual capital plan of $5.6 billion.

Looking ahead, Fortis expects its rate base to grow from $42.4 billion in 2025 to $57.9 billion by 2030. That projected growth supports management’s long-term dividend growth guidance of 4% to 6% annually through 2030. For retirees seeking a predictable income, Fortis continues to stand out as a reliable dividend stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock

Retirees looking for exposure to the energy sector may also want to consider Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). This Calgary-based oil and gas giant has built a reputation for operational efficiency, strong shareholder returns, and dependable dividend growth.

After surging by 57% over the last year, CNQ stock now trades at $67.24 per share, giving the company a market cap of about $140.3 billion. At this market price, it offers a dividend yield of 3.7%, with quarterly payments.

In the first quarter, Canadian Natural generated adjusted net earnings of $2.4 billion, along with adjusted funds flow of $4.4 billion. More importantly, the company returned around $1.5 billion directly to shareholders during the quarter, including $1.2 billion in dividends and $0.3 billion in share repurchases.

Canadian Natural also benefits from a diversified portfolio that includes oil sands mining, thermal in situ operations, heavy crude oil assets, natural gas liquids, and conventional production. This diversification makes it resilient during changing commodity price environments. These are some of the key reasons why CNQ remains an attractive stock for retirees looking for both income and long-term value creation.

Enbridge stock

Another TSX-listed dividend giant that continues to attract income-focused investors is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). This Calgary-based energy infrastructure giant operates one of the largest pipeline and utility networks in North America.

After climbing 28% over the last year, Enbridge stock recently closed at $80.19 per share, with a market cap of roughly $175 billion. It offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.8%.

The company’s business model is especially appealing for retirees because much of its cash flow comes from long-term contracted assets rather than direct commodity price exposure. That helps create stable earnings and supports dependable dividends.

In the first quarter, Enbridge reported adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion, along with distributable cash flow of $3.9 billion. Its secured capital backlog now stands near $40 billion, including several natural gas infrastructure expansions and renewable energy projects.

With reliable cash flow, a diversified energy infrastructure portfolio, and an attractive dividend yield, Enbridge remains one of the top Canadian dividend stocks retirees may want to hold for years.