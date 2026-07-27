I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 7% Monthly Dividend Stock

A 7% monthly TFSA payer sounds great, but this grocery REIT’s payout ratio shows why the yield comes with strings attached.

AFFO fell and the payout ratio hit about 112%, so the distribution needs cash flow improvement to stay safe.

It pays monthly and yields around 7%, which can be attractive inside a TFSA.

The best dividend stocks don’t make investors wait around for quarter-end. They quietly drop cash into the account every month, then go back to collecting rent from businesses people visit in almost any economy. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that can feel less like investing and more like building a second paycheque.

That’s precisely the appeal of Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN). It owns grocery-anchored shopping centres across the United States, pays investors monthly, and currently offers a distribution yield of roughly 7%. The appeal of monthly paycheques inside a TFSA is easy to understand. Each payment can be withdrawn tax-free or reinvested before I’ve had time to spend it.

Would I genuinely own nothing else? Probably not. However, if I had to choose one high-yield monthly payer to serve as the income engine of my TFSA, Slate would sit near the top of my list.

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This monthly payer stands out

Slate stock’s entire portfolio is grocery anchored. Grocery stores generate repeat traffic while helping neighbouring pharmacies, restaurants, banks, and service businesses attract customers. Shoppers might delay buying a new couch when money gets tight, but milk and bread generally remain on the list.

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The latest operating numbers support that defensive story. Portfolio occupancy remained at 94.4% during the first quarter of 2026. Slate stock completed more than 725,000 square feet of leasing, with renewal rents coming in 18.9% above expiring rents. New leases were signed at spreads of 49% above comparable in-place rent.

Better still, Slate’s average rent was US$12.98 per square foot compared with an estimated market average of US$24.59. That sizeable gap gives management room to raise rents as leases roll over without needing to make heroic assumptions about property values.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DISTRIBUTION ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SGR.UN $17.49 400 $1.21 $484 Monthly $6,996

At that recent price, a fresh $7,000 TFSA contribution could purchase approximately 400 units and generate around $484 annually. Because the distribution is declared in U.S. dollars, the exact Canadian-dollar payment will move with the exchange rate.

The catch

No 7% yield arrives wearing a halo. Slate stock’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) declined during the first quarter, while its AFFO payout ratio reached 111.9%. A payout above 100% cannot continue indefinitely unless cash flow improves, so that number deserves attention.

There are reasons for optimism. Net operating income (NOI) continued growing, leasing spreads were strong, and 90.2% of debt carried fixed interest rates. Still, investors should monitor AFFO, refinancing costs, and occupancy. Anyone uncomfortable relying heavily on one REIT could instead use a two-REIT monthly-income strategy to spread the risk.

Bottom line

In short, Slate stock combines a near-7% yield, monthly distributions, essential retail properties, and considerable room to raise rents. That’s an unusually tempting package for TFSA income investors. The stretched payout ratio prevents it from being risk-free, but the underlying business gives cash flow a credible path to improve. I wouldn’t necessarily put every last TFSA dollar into one investment, yet if I had to build around one monthly payer today, this would be it.