A 7.2% Dividend Yield: Buy This Top-Notch Dividend Stock in Bulk

Enghouse Systems (ENGH) is a tech stock that competes with Canadian banks, REIT and utilities for yields, but debt-free tech and an outsized 7.2% yield may triumph as passive income

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Mission-critical revenue remains relatively sticky, with potential AI upside. Roughly 70% of revenue is recurring, switching costs are high, and the company is actively embedding AI into its offerings to stay ahead of disruption.

ENGH's fortress balance sheet with zero long-term debt, about $260 million in cash, and positive free cash flow support acquisitions, share buybacks (up to 3 million shares authorized in 2026), and a payout ratio under 30%.

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) stock offers a high and growing yield with an impeccable track record. The TSX tech stock pays a quarterly dividend that yields 7.2% annually, and has raised it every year since 2009, including a 3.3% increase this March.

It’s normal for most Canadian passive-income investors to think of the usual big banks, utilities and pipelines, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). They are the traditional sources of high-yield dividend income. However, there’s a rare breed: a debt‑free technology sector stock with an 18‑year dividend‑growth streak. Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) is a beaten‑down TSX tech stock that offers a mouth‑watering 7.2% dividend yield and trades near its 52‑week low. Here’s why a contrarian investor may consider buying the top-notch dividend stock in bulk right now.

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Why the market is pouting over ENGH stock

Enghouse Systems stock has fallen about 16% year‑to‑date in 2026 to trade 36% below its 52-week highs. The latest trigger? A first‑quarter earnings miss in March. Revenue dipped 3.1% to $120.1 million as recurring revenue fell 3.8% and net income dropped 20% year over year. The company is still engineering a turnaround as macroeconomic headwinds, including ever-changing artificial intelligence (AI) impacts, continue to strain its legacy revenue in a post-pandemic era, even as it tames the impact through regular acquisitions.

But smart income investors know: temporary operational hiccups create the best buying opportunities.

Enghouse Systems stock retains moats that keep the cash flowing

Among several other offerings, Enghouse Systems provides mission‑critical software solutions to contact centres, telecom networks, public safety agencies, and transit systems. Once installed, switching costs are sky‑high, and customers don’t casually rip out the system that runs their critical services.

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That demand stickiness has given Enghouse some remarkable stability, even as customers swap on-site software licenses for cloud offerings. About 70% of ENGH’s total revenue is still recurring software-as-a-service (SaaS) and maintenance charges.

The company boasts a stellar balance sheet with zero long-term debt and roughly $260 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand heading into the calendar year 2026.

The business remains operationally profitable in 2026, and it generates positive cash flow that replenishes its acquisitions war chest while financing accretive share repurchases.

On May 4, 2026, the company renewed its share buyback program, authorizing the purchase of up to three million shares – about 7% of the public float. That’s a clear signal management thinks the stock is cheap.

A 7.2% dividend yield you can trust

Enghouse Systems stock pays a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share that’s good for a juicy 7.2% annualized yield. By reinvesting payouts, an investor may double wealth in 10 years, holding stock prices constant – the Rule of 72 predicts.

More importantly, the dividend has increased every single year since 2009 – an 18‑year dividend growth streak virtually unheard of in the Canadian technology sector. Management raised the payout another 3.3% in March 2026, even after softer results.

How safe is it? The cash‑flow‑based payout ratio is well under 30%. Operating cash flow easily covers the dividend, with plenty left for acquisitions and buybacks.

What about the elephant in the room: AI?

Investors fears that artificial intelligence (AI) may destroy Enghouse’s contact‑centre software business appear legit. The competition is embedding intelligent agents in cloud-based offerings. But ENGH isn’t slumbering. The Canadian tech firm is vigorously defending territory by actively embedding AI into its offerings — AI-powered call analytics, virtual agents, multilanguage interpreters, and omnichannel tools.

It may be possible that Enghouse Systems’s current challenge isn’t technology specifically, but has to do with enterprise customers that are still figuring out how to deploy and monetize AI. Perhaps the slowing ENGH revenue could be a timing issue, not an existential threat.

Meanwhile, Enghouse’s core customers (telecoms, transit authorities, public safety) need reliable, regulated software regardless of AI hype.

Risks to watch

Enghouse Systems’s organic revenue growth has been elusive. Annual sales have hovered around $500 million for two years despite the company closing some acquisitions. If the acquisitions market “dries up,” the struggling tech stock may be more exposed to a frustrated investor base.

That said, the company’s asset management group (AMG) has been showing signs of returning to growth lately.

While ENGH figures out how to reconfigure its offerings portfolio for stability and organic revenue growth, long‑term income‑oriented investors may harvest a juicy dividend supported by a debt‑free balance sheet and a proven 18‑year dividend growth streak.

Investor takeaway

When a quality Canadian dividend stock with zero debt, $260 million in cash, and 18 consecutive years of dividend hikes gets punished for a potentially temporary slow-growth patch while it is generating positive free cash flow that sustains an acquisitions-led growth strategy, disciplined investors may load up.