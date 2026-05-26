Defensive Play: 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy for Stability

Restaurant Brands looks like a defensive TSX pick because its everyday fast-food brands can keep sales steady even in choppy markets.

Markets can turn fast; we’ve all learned that over the last few years. Yet if there’s also something we’ve learned, it’s that a few things remain essential. Dinner is one of them.

That simple truth helps explain why Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) looks like a defensive stock worth watching right now. When investors worry about slow growth, sticky inflation, or uneven consumer spending, they often look for businesses tied to daily habits. RBI stock owns Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs, brands that don’t depend on luxury, but coffee runs, quick lunches, family meals, and convenience.

That doesn’t make the stock risk-free. No restaurant company gets a free pass when food costs rise or consumers pull back. Yet RBI stock has something many companies lack in a choppy market: scale, global reach, and brands people know without thinking too hard.

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Into earnings

The latest results support the stability argument. In the first quarter of 2026, RBI stock reported consolidated system-wide sales growth of 6.2% year over year. Comparable sales rose 3.2%, helped by 5.8% growth at Burger King in the U.S. and 5.7% growth in its international segment. Revenue came in at US$2.26 billion, while net income from continuing operations rose to US$445 million.

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Those numbers don’t scream speculative rocket ship, yet that’s not what investors should look for. RBI stock gives investors a business built around repeat purchases. It also runs a largely franchised model, which can help protect margins because franchisees carry much of the restaurant-level cost burden.

Tim Hortons remains the Canadian anchor. The brand still holds a unique place in this country. Coffee, breakfast, doughnuts, and quick meals make it a regular stop for millions of customers. That gives RBI stock a steady base, even when other parts of the restaurant market feel more volatile.

Burger King adds the turnaround angle. Management has spent heavily to refresh the brand, improve operations, and sharpen marketing. The recent U.S. comparable sales growth suggests the effort continues to gain traction. A stronger Burger King means a stronger global scale, and it still has room to improve.

What to watch

International growth may offer the bigger long-term upside. RBI stock reported 11.1% system-wide sales growth in its international segment in the first quarter. Fast-food brands travel well when operators localize menus and keep pricing accessible. That gives RBI stock a way to grow beyond Canada and the United States without needing every market to boom at once.

The dividend adds another layer of defence. RBI stock recently offered a forward yield of around 3.4%, which gives investors income while they wait for growth to play out. The company also resumed share repurchases in March and still expects to buy back US$500 million of stock in 2026. That mix of dividends and buybacks can support total returns, especially if earnings keep rising.

Valuation looks reasonable, but not dirt cheap. The stock recently traded around 24.5 times trailing earnings, so investors are paying for durable brands, steady cash flow, and a business model that can still grow in a slower economy.

Foolish takeaway

The risks deserve attention. Value menus and promotions can pressure margins. Wage and food inflation can hurt operators. Consumers can trade down, skip extras, or choose local competitors. Burger King also still needs to prove its turnaround can last beyond a few strong quarters. RBI stock has stability, but it still operates in a tough industry.

Even so, QSR fits the defensive playbook better than many TSX names. RBI stock now has roughly 33,000 restaurants across more than 120 countries and territories, giving it a scale few Canadian-listed consumer stocks can match. It has recognizable brands, global expansion, income, and a business tied to everyday spending. In a market where investors don’t know whether the economy will cool or recover, that mix looks useful — all while collecting a strong income, even with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT QSR $105.13 66 $3.54 $233.64 Quarterly $6,938.58

For investors seeking calm instead of fireworks, Restaurant Brands International looks like one Canadian stock worth buying for stability and holding through the noise for years ahead.