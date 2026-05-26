Don’t Be Fooled: This Perfect TFSA Stock Pays a Constant 2.6% Paycheque

Exchange Income pays you monthly, and its recent results suggest that payout is getting safer, not shakier.

The 2.6% monthly dividend looks better covered now, backed by a long history of monthly payments and dividend increases.

EIF owns essential aviation, aerospace, and manufacturing businesses that can keep earning through different economic cycles.

Some Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stocks pay investors once in a while. But today, we’re looking at one that pays every month.

That alone makes Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) worth a closer look. A TFSA works best when investors give it time, patience, and businesses that can keep sending cash through different market cycles. Exchange Income fits that idea well. It offers a roughly 2.6% yield, pays monthly, and has built its business around essential services rather than flashy trends.

The stock doesn’t look like the highest-yield name on the TSX. In fact, income investors can find larger yields elsewhere. But a TFSA stock doesn’t need to chase the biggest payout. It needs a payout investors can trust. That’s where Exchange Income stands out.

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EIF

EIF stock owns a collection of businesses across aerospace, aviation, and manufacturing. That sounds broad, but the strategy stays simple. It buys profitable niche companies, keeps strong management teams in place, and lets cash flow support growth and dividends. Its aviation side includes essential air services, medevac work, aircraft leasing, and specialized contracts. Its manufacturing side includes environmental access products, precision manufacturing, and window systems.

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Right now, the economy doesn’t look easy. Consumers feel pressure, interest rates still affect borrowing costs, and trade policy keeps shifting. Yet EIF stock doesn’t depend on one product, one region, or one customer type. Its businesses serve practical needs, and many operate in areas where demand doesn’t vanish just because the economy cools.

Into earnings

The latest quarter helps show why investors may want this stock on a TFSA watchlist. In the first quarter of 2026, EIF stock reported record first-quarter revenue of $867 million, up 30% from last year. Net earnings jumped to $28 million from $7 million. Free cash flow climbed 48% to $120 million. Those numbers don’t scream sleepy dividend stock, but point to a company still growing while paying investors every month.

So, let’s discuss that monthly payment. EIF stock pays $0.23 per share each month, or $2.76 per year. At recent prices, that works out to a yield near 2.6%. A $10,000 TFSA investment would produce about $260 in annual dividend income, paid in monthly chunks. That won’t replace a salary, but it can build a steady cash rhythm inside a tax-free account.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EIF $109.23 91 $2.76 $251.16 Monthly $9,939.93

The payout also looks stronger than it did a year ago. Exchange Income said its trailing 12-month free cash flow less maintenance capital expenditures payout ratio improved to 57% from 63%. Its adjusted net earnings payout ratio improved to 67% from 84%. Those numbers show the dividend rests on improving coverage, not just hope.

Looking ahead

Better still, Exchange Income has paid monthly dividends since 2004 and raised its dividend 18 times since inception. It also distributed more than $1 billion in dividends by the end of 2024. That track record gives investors something rare: proof through multiple market backdrops, including recessions, rate shocks, and inflation.

Growth could continue as well. Management reaffirmed 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance of $825 million to $875 million and now expects results near the upper end of that range. The company also expanded its credit facility to $3.5 billion and issued $600 million in senior unsecured notes after earning an investment-grade credit rating. That gives it more flexibility to fund acquisitions and organic growth.

There are risks, as always. Aviation can face fuel costs, maintenance costs, labour issues, and contract timing. Manufacturing can slow when construction weakens. EIF stock also grows partly through acquisitions, and deals always require discipline. A lower yield also means investors buying today pay for quality and growth, not a bargain-bin income stream. So, be sure to do your own research.

Bottom line

Even so, EIF stock looks like the kind of TFSA stock investors can understand quickly. It owns useful businesses, grows through cash-producing acquisitions, pays every month, and just delivered record first-quarter results. For investors seeking constant paycheques without taking on extreme yield risk, this 2.6% monthly payer deserves a hard look for patient TFSA investors.