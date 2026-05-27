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1 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold

This Canadian dividend stock may be down recently, but its strong fundamentals still make it attractive for long-term investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) remains a leading Canadian retailer with nearly 300 stores and a growing online presence.
  • Despite softer consumer spending, the company continues to protect margins and maintain strong liquidity.
  • Its nearly 4% dividend yield and long-term recovery potential make the recent dip an attractive buying opportunity.
10 stocks we like better than Leon's Furniture

Buying quality dividend stocks during periods of weakness can increase your chances of getting rewarded in a big way in the long run. Sometimes, market pullbacks push solid companies temporarily lower even when their underlying businesses remain stable. For patient investors, these scenarios can create an opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields while positioning for future upside.

That’s especially true for established Canadian dividend stocks with strong brand recognition, healthy balance sheets, and resilient operations. One stock that currently stands out in that category is Leon’s Furniture (TSX:LNF). While its shares have slipped over the last year, the company’s fundamentals and long-term growth outlook suggest it could still be a smart buy-and-hold investment. Let me explain why this Canadian dividend stock looks undervalued.

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Leon’s Furniture stock

If you don’t know it already, Leon’s Furniture is one of Canada’s largest retailers of furniture, appliances, mattresses, and electronics. This North York-based firm operates through several well-known banners, including Leon’s Furniture, The Brick, Brick Outlet, and The Brick Mattress Store.

Its business also extends beyond retail stores. Through Trans Global Services, the company provides repair services for household products, while its insurance subsidiaries offer credit insurance tied to financing balances. This diversified model helps strengthen customer relationships and create additional revenue streams.

Leon’s Furniture stock has pulled back 18% from its 52-week high and currently trades at $24.78 per share, giving the company a market cap of roughly $1.7 billion. On the brighter side, the recent declines in its share price have pushed its dividend yield higher to an attractive 3.9%.

Profitability is showing resilience despite slower sales

Despite softer consumer spending conditions, Leon’s Furniture has continued showing resilience. In the first quarter of 2026, the company’s system-wide sales slipped by 3.5% year-over-year (YoY) to $672 million. At the same time, its revenue declined 3.8% from a year ago to $557.2 million, mainly due to timing-related delivery issues in the furniture segment and challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Nevertheless, there were encouraging signs beneath the surface. Leon’s gross profit margin improved by 21 basis points in the latest quarter to 44.8%, backed by a more favourable product mix and stronger appliance margins. That improvement highlights its ability to protect profitability even during slower sales periods.

Adding to the optimism, the company continued to maintain a very strong liquidity position with more than $560 million in unrestricted liquidity at the end of the latest quarter. That financial flexibility gives Leon’s Furniture the ability to continue investing in growth initiatives while navigating temporary economic uncertainty.

Why long-term investors may want to pay attention

One reason Leon’s Furniture continues to stand out for long-term investors is its strong competitive position within the Canadian home furnishings market. With 299 retail locations across the country and a growing online presence, the company benefits from strong scale and brand recognition.

Meanwhile, Leon’s continues investing in its e-commerce platforms and physical store network to attract more customers and strengthen long-term profitability. As consumer spending conditions gradually improve, this company could benefit from a recovery in housing-related demand.

For income-focused investors, its nearly 4% dividend yield adds another layer of appeal. The company pays its dividend quarterly, providing investors with a steady stream of passive income while they wait for the stock to potentially recover.

While short-term economic uncertainty may continue creating some pressure on discretionary retail spending, Leon’s established market position, healthy balance sheet, and disciplined management approach make it look far more resilient than the recent share price weakness may suggest.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Leon's Furniture. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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