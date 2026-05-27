Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Canadian Energy Stock I’m Buying Now: It’s a Steal

The Canadian Energy Stock I’m Buying Now: It’s a Steal

CNQ looks like a rare energy stock that can pay you through oil-price swings thanks to huge, long-life assets.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian Natural Resources is a massive producer with long-life oil sands assets, so it doesn’t need constant drilling.
  • It generates enormous cash flow and has raised its dividend for 26 straight years, plus buys back shares.
  • CNQ is still tied to volatile oil prices, but its scale and valuation make the risk look more worthwhile.
9 stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources

Energy stocks can turn fast. In fact, that’s exactly why Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) looks interesting right now. The stock gives investors exposure to one of Canada’s largest energy producers, a growing dividend, and a business built around long-life assets. Yet the market still treats it like a simple oil-price bet. That creates the opportunity.

oil pumps at sunset

Source: Getty Images

CNQ

CNQ stock produces crude oil, natural gas, bitumen, and synthetic crude. Its operations span Western Canada, the U.K. North Sea, and offshore Africa, but the core story sits in Canada. The company owns massive oil sands assets, which tend to require large upfront spending but can then produce for decades. That makes CNQ stock different from smaller producers that must keep drilling aggressively just to hold production steady.

The economy looks uneven, interest rates still squeeze households, and oil prices can swing on every supply headline. In that kind of market, I want an energy company with scale, low-decline assets, and a management team that keeps sending cash back to shareholders.

Into earnings

CNQ stock’s latest quarter backed that up. In the first quarter of 2026, the company generated adjusted funds flow of about $4.4 billion and adjusted net earnings of $2.4 billion. Production reached roughly 1.64 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Those are huge numbers, and show why CNQ stock can keep rewarding investors even when the energy market feels choppy.

The dividend is another major reason I’d buy. CNQ stock declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share for July 2026. That marks 26 straight years of dividend growth, yielding at 3.9% at writing. Very few commodity-linked companies can say that. Even as oil and gas prices rise and fall, CNQ stock has still found a way to grow its payout through multiple cycles.

The company also buys back stock. In Q1, it returned about $1.5 billion to shareholders, including $1.2 billion in dividends and $300 million through share repurchases. And it’s still a great deal for investors, trading at 12 times earnings. For a company with this scale, dividend record, and cash-flow power, that looks reasonable.

Looking ahead

CNQ stock needs steady production, disciplined spending, and oil prices that remain decent to stay strong. If crude stays supportive, CNQ stock can continue to fund dividends, buybacks, and debt management. If oil rises, the upside could arrive quickly.

Yet investors should also remember that energy stocks can feel hated right before they work. When sentiment cools, high-quality producers often get priced too cheaply. Then one stronger oil market, one better quarter, or one larger shareholder-return update can remind investors why the stock deserves a premium.

CNQ stock fits that setup. It’s large, profitable, shareholder-friendly, and still priced as if the market does not fully trust the cash flow. I’d rather buy that kind of energy stock than chase a smaller name with more debt and more guesswork.

Bottom line

For investors who can handle commodity risk, CNQ stock looks like one of the best energy stocks on the TSX right now. What’s more, it offers ample income even with $7,000 to invest.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNQ$65.30107$2.50$267.50Quarterly$6,987.10

Altogether, CNQ stock pays, grows, and gives patient buyers a real shot at income and upside today as well.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of TC Energy You Should Own to Get $1,020 in Dividends

| Puja Tayal

Delve into TC Energy's impressive stock performance and dividend growth. Discover the potential for future investments today.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Energy Stocks

Market Crash Plan: 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Want on My Watchlist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the market crashes, these three TSX utilities could be the kind investors buy for stability and dividends.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Energy Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade of Income

| Andrew Walker

With many stocks near record highs and economic headwinds on the horizon, stocks that can deliver ongoing dividend growth make…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

5 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Pulls Back on Ceasefire News

| Daniel Da Costa

As TSX energy stocks pull back on ceasefire news, long-term demand and infrastructure growth continue to make these five names…

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock Down 6% to Buy & Hold for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

This Canadian energy company has increased its dividend annually for the past 26 years.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Own as Inflation Stages a Comeback

| Chris MacDonald

These two commodity-related stocks could be big winners from this inflationary surge we've seen of late. Here's why they may…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Ready to Bring in the Heat in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Cenovus Energy is a strong buy in 2026 for its massive free cash flow and refining power.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for May

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian energy stocks are among the top dividend payers on the TSX and are likely to sustain future payouts.

Read more »