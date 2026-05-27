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Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $5,000

These top Canadian stocks are backed by strong fundamentals and resilient business models, and are benefitting from durable demand.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These top Canadian stocks are likely to outperform the broader markets by a wide margin, driven by solid demand and execution.
  • MDA Space has surged in 2026, driven by strong demand in satellite systems, robotics, and geointelligence, supported by a $3.7 billion backlog and a large future opportunity pipeline.
  • CES Energy continues to benefit from strong demand for its chemical solutions, strategic acquisitions, and robust free cash flow supporting long-term growth potential.
10 stocks we like better than MDA Space

Despite ongoing market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, the broader Canadian equity market has sustained its upward trajectory. At the same time, several Canadian stocks have delivered significant gains and outperformed the broader market by a significant margin.

For investors with $5,000 ready to put to work, this could be an ideal time to focus on high-quality companies with strong fundamentals, resilient business models, durable demand, and long-term growth potential. These businesses are better equipped to navigate economic uncertainty while continuing to generate solid returns over time.

With this backdrop, here are two top Canadian stocks to buy right away with $5,000.

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Source: Getty Images

Top Canadian stock #1: MDA Space

Investors looking for top Canadian stocks could consider adding MDA Space (TSX:MDA) to their portfolios. Shares of this space technology company are among the strongest performers on the TSX in 2026, surging more than 132% year to date as investor enthusiasm for the rapidly expanding space economy continues to build.

Despite its massive rally, MDA Space could still have meaningful upside potential. Strong industry demand, a multibillion-dollar backlog, and an expanding long-term opportunity pipeline continue to support the company’s growth outlook.

MDA Space operates across satellite systems, geointelligence, and advanced robotics. This diversified business model positions the company to benefit from rising global investment in communications infrastructure, Earth observation, defence technologies, and space exploration.

Its satellite systems division is participating in several large communications satellite programs while also gaining momentum in next-generation satellite constellation projects, an area expected to see substantial investment over the coming years.

Meanwhile, MDA’s robotics operations continue to gain traction through government-backed initiatives and commercial partnerships. The company’s deep expertise in robotics technology could become increasingly valuable as lunar missions and orbital infrastructure projects accelerate.

Its geointelligence business is also delivering steady growth, supported by rising demand for Earth observation data and analytics services across both government and commercial markets.

The company’s financial visibility remains strong. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, MDA reported a contracted backlog of approximately $3.7 billion, providing a solid foundation for future revenue growth.

Looking further ahead, management estimates its potential opportunity pipeline at roughly $40 billion over the next five years. If MDA continues executing successfully, that expanding pipeline could drive both financial growth and share price.

Top Canadian stock #2: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX:CEU) is another top Canadian stock worth buying with $5,000, as demand for specialized chemical solutions in the oil and gas sector is growing rapidly. CES plays a key role in helping energy producers increase output, improve operational efficiency, and protect infrastructure through its high-performance chemical technologies.

Thanks to strong demand, CEU stock has skyrocketed by about 719% over the past three years, and the growth story may be far from over. Rising hydraulic fracturing activity and longer horizontal drilling projects are driving higher demand for the consumable chemicals CES supplies, positioning the company as a key partner for producers aiming to maximize production from existing wells.

Beyond industry tailwinds, CES Energy is strengthening its business through strategic acquisitions that continue to improve its financial profile and expand its market reach. Its asset-light operating model also generates strong free cash flow, giving the company flexibility to reinvest in growth initiatives while potentially increasing shareholder returns through higher dividends.

With vertically integrated operations across Canada and the U.S., a resilient supply chain, and a strong competitive position in a growing market, CES Energy appears well-positioned to deliver solid long-term growth for investors.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CES Energy Solutions and MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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