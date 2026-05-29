2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Given their dependable business models, stable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, these two high-yield dividend stocks are ideal for long-term investors.

Dividend-paying stocks can be excellent tools for long-term wealth creation, as they provide investors with the opportunity to benefit from both steady income and capital appreciation. Companies that consistently pay dividends are typically backed by mature business models and reliable cash flows, allowing them to maintain stable payouts across varying market conditions. Their resilient operations and dependable earnings also tend to make them less vulnerable to market volatility and economic uncertainty.

In addition, investors can further enhance their long-term returns by reinvesting dividends and taking advantage of compounding. With that in mind, let’s look at two high-yield dividend stocks that appear to offer attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a diversified energy infrastructure company that generates a significant portion of its earnings from low-risk, contracted, and regulated businesses. As a result, its financial performance is less sensitive to economic cycles and broader market volatility. In addition, nearly 80% of its earnings are indexed to inflation, helping protect its cash flows from rising operating costs. Supported by this resilient business model, Enbridge has maintained dividend payments for more than 70 years and has increased its dividend annually for 31 consecutive years. The company currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5.1%.

Meanwhile, rising oil and natural gas production across North America continues to support growing demand for Enbridge’s infrastructure and services. To capitalize on these favourable industry trends, the company continues to grow its asset base through annual capital investments of approximately $10 billion to $11 billion. Enbridge currently has around $40 billion in secured capital projects that could enter service over the coming years, further strengthening its long-term growth outlook. Supported by these expansion initiatives, management expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and distributable cash flow per share to grow at an annualized rate of roughly 5% through the remainder of the decade.

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In addition to its strong growth prospects, Enbridge maintains a solid financial position, with $12.7 billion in liquidity at the end of the first quarter and a healthy payout ratio that supports the sustainability of its future dividend payments. Considering its dependable business model, stable cash flows, and attractive yield, I believe Enbridge remains an excellent dividend stock for long-term income-focused investors.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) owns and operates a portfolio of 200 strategically located properties across Canada, with approximately 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of one of its locations. The REIT also benefits from a strong and diversified tenant base, with roughly 95% of its tenants operating regionally or nationally. In addition, nearly 60% of its tenants provide essential services, helping support stable occupancy levels regardless of broader economic conditions.

Along with a healthy occupancy rate, the REIT’s solid lease-up activity and rising rental rates have strengthened its financial performance and supported consistent distributions to unitholders. The company currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, which translates into an attractive forward yield of 6.4%.

Meanwhile, SmartCentres continues to expand its asset portfolio to support long-term growth. The REIT currently has approximately 0.8 million square feet of properties under construction, along with an additional 87 million square feet of projects in various stages of planning and development. This extensive development pipeline provides strong long-term growth visibility and the potential to strengthen cash flow generation in the coming years.

Given its stable occupancy levels, reliable tenant base, and ongoing expansion initiatives, I believe SmartCentres is well-positioned to continue rewarding investors with attractive, sustainable distributions over the long term.