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Turn a TFSA Into $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

These Canadian REITs combine stable monthly income with growth opportunities that could benefit TFSA investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) continues benefiting from strong industrial property demand and rising rental income.
  • First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN) maintains high occupancy rates while investing in future development and redevelopment projects.
  • Both Canadian REITs offer monthly distributions that could help TFSA investors generate steady tax-free income.
10 stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

For Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors focused on generating a reliable monthly income, dividend-paying real estate investment trusts (REITs) look especially attractive because they distribute income every month.

Over time, reinvested dividends and compounding returns can massively increase monthly income potential. In this article, I’ll highlight two top REITs and tell you how they could help investors turn their TFSA into a reliable source of monthly tax-free income.

monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Dream Industrial REIT stock

Industrial real estate has remained one of the strongest areas of the property market in recent years as demand for logistics facilities and distribution centres continues to rise. That trend has helped Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) to become a favourite among income-focused investors.

This Canadian REIT owns and operates a diversified portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its top assets include urban logistics facilities, light industrial buildings, and distribution centres located in key markets.

After surging around 30% over the last 12 months, its stock currently trades at $14.11 per share with a market cap of roughly $4 billion. At this market price, it also offers an attractive dividend yield of 5%, with monthly payouts.

In its latest quarter ended in March, Dream Industrial reported a 9% year-over-year (YoY) increase in comparable-property net operating income (NOI), along with a 7% rise in net rental income. Strong leasing activity and strategic asset management initiatives played an important role in driving that growth. The REIT also completed approximately $453 million in asset dispositions during the quarter, helping reduce leverage and strengthen its balance sheet.

More importantly, Dream Industrial continues expanding its portfolio through acquisitions and private venture growth opportunities. With growing demand for industrial real estate and a strong balance sheet, Dream Industrial REIT appears well-positioned to continue delivering reliable monthly distributions and long-term growth.

First Capital REIT stock

Another top Canadian REIT worth considering for TFSA monthly income is First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR.UN). This company focuses mainly on grocery-anchored open-air shopping centres located in densely populated urban neighbourhoods across Canada. Its portfolio includes several high-quality retail and mixed-use properties in attractive markets, helping support stable occupancy and rental growth.

Following a 33% gain over the last year, First Capital REIT stock currently trades at $23.56 per share with a market cap of $5 billion. It also rewards investors with reliable monthly dividends, with its yield currently standing at 3.8%.

In its first quarter, First Capital’s operating funds from operations (FFO) per unit climbed 7.6% YoY, while its same-property NOI rose 6.3%, excluding bad debt expense and lease termination fees. At the same time, it reported a record occupancy rate of 97.2%, reflecting healthy leasing demand and rising rental rates across its portfolio.

Meanwhile, the company continues investing in future growth opportunities. In the latest quarter, First Capital allocated around $43 million toward development projects, redevelopment initiatives, residential inventory, and acquisitions. These investments could help drive future rental income growth while increasing the long-term value of its portfolio.

Combined with a strong balance sheet and solid liquidity, the REIT appears positioned to continue generating stable monthly cash flow for TFSA investors.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDEND PER SHAREMONTHLY PAYOUT
Dream Industrial REIT$14.112,240$31,606$0.05833$130.66
First Capital REIT$23.562,240$52,774$0.076$170.24
TOTAL$84,381$300.90
Prices as of May 27, 2026

How TFSA investors could generate $300 in monthly tax-free income

With current average yields, 2,240 shares of each of these two REITs may give you nearly $300 in monthly tax-free income. However, it would require a total investment of roughly $84,381 to reach that income target based on their current distribution yields.

While this example shows generating $300 in monthly tax-free income from a TFSA is achievable, it’s always a good idea to consider diversifying across multiple income-generating investments instead of relying only on a couple of stocks.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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