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This Recent Selloff in a TSX Blue-Chip Stock Looks Like a Gift

Royal Bank rarely gives investors a discount, so even a small dip can be a chance to buy a proven compounder.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Royal Bank is still a diversified earnings machine, with strong growth across banking, wealth, and capital markets.
  • Its dividend yield isn’t high, but dividend growth and buybacks are supported by rising profits and strong capital.
  • The main risk is paying a premium valuation, so a pullback helps but discipline still matters.
10 stocks we like better than Royal Bank Of Canada

Sometimes the market hands investors a small opening. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) doesn’t fall apart often. So, when the stock slips, even modestly, investors should pay attention. After all, this isn’t some beaten-down stock. It’s Canada’s largest bank, a profit machine with deep roots in banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets. That makes any pullback worth a second look.

gift is bigger than the other

Source: Getty Images

RY

To be fair, a recent selloff doesn’t look dramatic. Royal Bank stock still trades close to its highs, down just 3% at writing, and the share price gained strongly over the last year at 45%. So, investors shouldn’t pretend they’re buying a distressed bargain. But blue-chip stocks rarely look cheap when the business works well. The real gift comes when short-term nerves create a better entry point into a long-term compounder.

Furthermore, Canadian banks recently reminded investors why they matter. The economy still faces pressure from tariffs, slower growth, stretched consumers, and uneven credit conditions. Yet Royal Bank stock’s latest results showed strength across the board. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, net income rose 25% year over year to $5.5 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $3.90, up 25% from last year.

These numbers don’t come from one lucky pocket of the business. Personal banking earnings rose 17%, commercial banking earnings jumped 43%, wealth management rose 28%, and capital markets climbed 23%. That broad growth gives Royal Bank stock more balance than a smaller lender that depends too heavily on one line of business.

Growth and income

The business snapshot stays simple. Royal Bank stock takes deposits, lends money, manages wealth, sells insurance, advises companies, and helps institutions move capital around the world. It also gained extra scale from its HSBC Canada acquisition, which strengthened its domestic footprint. Bigger doesn’t always mean better. In banking, though, scale helps with technology spending, brand trust, deposits, and customer relationships.

The dividend also makes the selloff more interesting. Royal Bank raised its quarterly dividend 7% to $1.76 per share. That works out to $7.04 annually, giving the stock a yield around 2.5% at recent prices. That yield won’t thrill investors chasing high income, but Royal Bank stock offers something better: dividend growth backed by strong earnings and capital.

The bank also plans to buy back up to 45 million common shares, equal to about 3% of shares outstanding. Buybacks can support earnings per share when management buys at sensible prices. Add the dividend increase, and Royal Bank stock sent investors a pretty clear signal. It still sees enough strength to return a lot of capital to shareholders.

Considerations

Valuation creates the main debate. Royal Bank stock trades at a premium to many Canadian bank peers. Investors pay more because they trust its earnings power, capital position, and diversified model. Royal Bank stock recently traded around 17.8 times trailing earnings, which doesn’t scream cheap for a bank. That’s why investors need discipline. A small pullback helps, but a premium stock can still disappoint if expectations run too hot.

Risks also deserve attention. Credit losses can rise if unemployment worsens, mortgage pressure can build if households struggle with renewals, and capital markets revenue can swing with investor activity. Royal Bank stock also carries integration work from HSBC Canada, and large banks always face regulatory scrutiny.

Still, the big picture looks strong. Royal Bank reported a common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio of 13.5%, well above minimum requirements. It also held a liquidity coverage ratio of 126%. Those numbers show a bank with room to manage stress.

Bottom line

So, yes, this selloff looks like a gift, but only for patient investors. Royal Bank stock doesn’t offer a quick double. It offers quality, steady dividend growth, and a business that keeps proving itself. Yet even now, a $7,000 investment gives income that can help when reinvested.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$258.7127$6.56$177.12Quarterly$6,985.17

When a stock like that gives investors even a small discount, long-term buyers should notice before the market remembers why it rarely stays down.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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