Here’s why, even after a 500% gain in the last year, this Canadian stock continues to be one of the best long-term investments on the TSX.

This Stellar Canadian Stock Is up 498% This Past Year, and There’s More Growth Ahead

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

After such a meteoric run the stock is likely to remain volatile, so consider it a higher‑risk, long‑term growth play rather than a short‑term momentum trade.

The rally is supported by durable end markets (semiconductors, satellite solar cells, space, defence, clean energy), a sizable backlog, and a planned ~25% capacity expansion in 2026 that points to continued growth.

5N Plus has surged ~498% in the past year, driven by real fundamentals — revenue +33% YoY, adjusted EBITDA +41%, and gross margin expanded to 35.1%.

Anytime a Canadian stock doubles in a year, let alone gains nearly 500%, it’s worth paying attention. Even if the run is already behind it, moves like that can still teach you what to look for next time.

That’s exactly the case with 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), which has surged from roughly $8 to just shy of $50 per share over the past year, a gain of nearly 500%.

Naturally, moves like that can make investors feel like they’ve already missed the opportunity. And in many cases, that’s fair. When a stock rallies that rapidly, it’s often driven more by momentum than fundamentals. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case here.

In fact, the rally in 5N Plus has been backed by real earnings growth, expanding margins, and increasing demand tied to long-term global trends.

Source: Getty Images Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

The business behind the surging Canadian growth stock

5N Plus isn’t your typical TSX stock, and it’s a business many Canadians haven’t heard of. However, despite flying under the radar, its products are becoming increasingly important across the global economy.

For example, the company produces ultra-high-purity specialty materials used in semiconductors, solar technology, and a range of industrial and medical applications. So, naturally, the business is split into two main segments.

Its performance materials segment provides more stable, recurring demand across various industries, especially healthcare. Meanwhile, its specialty semiconductors segment is where much of the growth is coming from.

That’s especially true through its AZUR SPACE division, which supplies materials used in satellite solar cells.

This is important because 5N Plus is directly benefiting from long-term trends like commercial space expansion, satellite communication growth, and increasing defence infrastructure spending. These are structural shifts that are expected to drive demand for years.

So, while the company may not be well known yet, it’s positioned to capitalize on demand for its specialty products in some of the most important and fastest-growing industries globally.

The numbers show the growth is backed by real fundamentals

The biggest reason 5N Plus shares have performed so well is that the financials are backing the opportunity that the Canadian growth stock has in front of it.

For example, in its most recent quarter, revenue increased 33% year over year to US$117.9 million. At the same time, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped by 41% to US$29.2 million, showing that profitability is growing even faster than sales.

Even more importantly, its gross margin expanded to 35.1%, showing the company has pricing power and is operating in a space where demand is strong relative to supply.

That’s why 5N Plus continues to look so compelling. It’s not just a business growing quickly; it’s becoming more efficient and more profitable at the same time.

Furthermore, 5N Plus is currently working through a significant backlog tied to semiconductor and space-related demand, giving the company strong visibility into future revenue. On top of that, management has announced plans to expand capacity by roughly 25% in 2026.

That matters because companies don’t invest in expanding production unless they’re confident demand will remain strong. So, instead of this being a short-term spike, the stock has years of growth potential ahead of it as it scales up to meet increasing demand.

When you combine that with broader tailwinds like the expansion of satellite networks, rising demand for advanced semiconductors, increasing defence spending, and ongoing investment in solar and clean energy, it’s clear that 5N Plus is operating in an environment that still has years of runway ahead.

With that said, it’s also important to understand that after a nearly 500% run, a stock like 5N Plus is naturally going to come with more volatility in the short term.

Even small pieces of negative news can lead to sharp pullbacks, and that’s just part of owning a high-growth stock like this.

But that’s also why it’s important to view it as a long-term investment. The goal isn’t to chase another 500% move in the next year; it’s to own a business that can continue growing over time.

And based on its revenue growth, expanding margins, and long-term demand drivers, 5N Plus still looks like a high-quality Canadian growth stock that can continue creating value for shareholders for years to come.