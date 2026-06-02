Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy Before Recession Fears Spread Further

1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy Before Recession Fears Spread Further

Recession fears can make “boring” stocks shine, and North West’s essential northern grocery business is built for tough times.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • North West runs essential grocery and general stores in remote communities, where demand holds up in recessions.
  • Its latest year showed steady growth and resilience, with sales up slightly and EPS rising to $2.92.
  • The stock offers a ~3.2% dividend and low leverage, but freight, weather, and funding-program risks remain.
10 stocks we like better than North West

Recession fears spread fast. One weak economic report can turn confidence into caution. Suddenly, investors stop asking which stocks can run the fastest and start asking which businesses people still need when budgets tighten. That’s where The North West Company (TSX:NWC) looks interesting.

North West stock won’t grab attention like artificial intelligence (AI), crypto, or a small-cap growth story. But when recession worries rise, boring can become useful.

fast shopping cart in grocery store

Source: Getty Images

About NWC

North West stock runs grocery and general merchandise stores in remote, northern, and hard-to-serve communities across Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. In many of those markets, it doesn’t just compete for casual spending. It supplies essentials.

That makes North West stock relevant now. Canadian households already face pressure from high food costs, mortgage renewals, and slower economic growth. If recession fears spread further, investors may want businesses tied to daily needs instead of optional purchases. Food, pharmacy products, household goods, and basic services don’t disappear from shopping lists when confidence fades. Consumers may trade down or buy less, but they still need the basics.

Into earnings

The latest results show a company holding its ground in a tougher environment. For the year ended January 31, 2026, North West stock reported sales of $2.6 billion, up slightly from $2.58 billion the year before. Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $139.5 million from $137.3 million. Basic earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.92, up from $2.87.

Those numbers don’t scream hypergrowth, but show resilience. In the fourth quarter, management described a challenging environment, including less money in Canadian markets. Yet the company still delivered solid annual earnings growth and continued to push its Next 100 initiatives, which focus on better merchandising, procurement, productivity, and long-term performance.

The dividend adds another reason to watch it. North West declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share in April 2026. That works out to $1.64 annually, yielding about 3.2% at writing. That’s not a massive payout, but it looks more dependable than many higher-yield options.

Looking ahead

The balance sheet also helps the recession case. North West stock reported a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38 at the end of fiscal 2025 and noted that this measure has stayed below one since 2000. That matters during tough markets because overleveraged companies often lose flexibility right when they need it most. North West stock doesn’t look stretched in the same way.

There are risks. Remote retail comes with high freight costs, weather disruptions, labour challenges, and exposure to government funding programs in some communities. The latest fourth quarter already showed pressure in Canadian operations from lower distributions tied to certain programs and settlement payments. Inflation can also hurt shoppers and margins at the same time. Investors shouldn’t assume this business can glide through every downturn untouched.

Another risk comes from growth. North West stock can improve stores, cut costs, and expand carefully, but it doesn’t operate like a high-speed retailer. Investors buying today should expect steadiness first, growth second. That trade-off can feel frustrating in a bull market, yet comforting when recession fears start moving through portfolios.

Bottom line

Yet altogether, that’s why I’d want it on a buy list before fear spreads further. North West stock offers essential retail exposure, a long operating history, a reasonable dividend, and a business model built around communities that need its stores. Even now, this is what $7,000 could earn investors.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NWC$51.10136$1.64$223.04Quarterly$6,949.60

It won’t be the most exciting stock in a recovery. But if recession worries intensify, excitement may not be the priority. Dependability might be the better prize.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income: A 5% Dividend Stock to Consider

| Demetris Afxentiou

A look at a reliable dividend stock offering steady monthly income and a 5% yield for income‑focused investors.

Read more »

shopper checks her receipt
Dividend Stocks

Inflation Just Heated Up Again: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation is ticking up again, and these three TSX dividend stocks aim to keep paying through it.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows from solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, and high yields, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

How to Create Your Own Pension With Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Learn how to create your own pension utilizing the right investments that can deliver income and long‑term retirement stability.

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy fundamentals, expanding asset base, attractive dividend yield, and discounted stock price, Sienna represents an appealing buying opportunity…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 5% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock appears perfect to hold inside a TFSA as it offers a compelling yield of over 5% and…

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Hold Up in a Technical Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s technical recession is not breaking every business, but it rewards stocks with steady demand and real cash flow.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Sneha Nahata

Enbridge stock has delivered total capital gains of more than 89% in the last three years. Moreover, it kept growing…

Read more »