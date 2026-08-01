Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Use Your TFSA to Average $2,650 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $2,650 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

Are you wondering how you can generate over $2,500 of tax-free passive income? Use this TFSA model portfolio to hit your income goals.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN): With a 4.8% yield, investing $15,750 would earn $762.30 annually, supported by a strong portfolio of industrial properties and European expansion.
  • Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ): Offers a 4.3% yield, generating $688.80 annually from $15,750, with a focus on energy infrastructure and royalty business growth.
  • Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) and Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL): A combined $31,500 investment yields $1,198.54 annually, with Pembina's stable infrastructure and Propel's growth in non-prime consumer loans.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) a great place to build an income stream. You don’t pay tax on your dividends, interest, and gains. That means all the income sticks with you. With the right mix of dividend stocks inside a TFSA, you can earn over $2,500 of income per year.

If you want a mix of quality dividend stocks, a 4% average portfolio yield will give you a good mix of quality companies and attractive income returns. You would need around $63,000 invested to hit a $2,500 per year minimum income target at that yield.

Here is how I would put together an income portfolio with $63,000 inside a TFSA.

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Dream Industrial: An income dream for your TFSA

I would firstly put $15,750 into Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN). It yields 4.8% today. Your investment would earn $63.53 monthly or $762.30 annually.

Dream manages a large portfolio of multi-tenanted industrial properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. It just announced a substantial acquisition to buy a major management and development platform in Europe. This will place Dream as the leading asset manager in Europe.

The REIT has solid occupancy and a diverse mix of high-credit tenants. It’s an intriguing buy even today.

Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ) is another stock to buy with $15,750 in a TFSA. It yields 4.3% right now. Your investment would earn $172.20 quarterly or $688.80 annualized.

This is an energy infrastructure and royalty business in Western Canada. It has assets in some of the best basins in the Canadian energy patch. As more wells are drilled in these regions, it sees its income organically grow. It also regularly acquires land royalties into its stream.

This is a really well-managed business that has a great record of dividend growth. As energy sector sentiment improves in Canada, Topaz should continue to see solid total returns over time.

Pembina Pipeline: A top TFSA infrastructure stock

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is an attractive TFSA income stock. It yields 4% today. A $15,750 investment would earn $160 quarterly or $640 annually.

Pembina operates a diversified energy infrastructure business. It plays a crucial role in getting Canadian energy to end markets. Over 85% of its income is contracted. That income widely supports its dividend.

Pembina has an attractive mix of capital growth projects including an LNG export terminal, data centre power, and various pipeline and midstream expansions. If you want a well-managed business with a steadily rising dividend, this is a great stock to hold in a TFSA.

Propel Holdings

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) is another stock to add to your TFSA income portfolio. It yields 3.5% today. Your $15,750 investment would earn $139.50 quarterly or $558.54 annually.

This is the wildcard stock in the mix. It is a little bit higher risk, but also higher reward. Propel provides small, short-term loans to non-prime consumers. It’s a risky segment. However, Propel uses an A.I. platform to smartly and efficiently underwrite loans.

The company has been growing at a double-digit rate. It continues to see strong opportunities in the U.K. and United States. This stock is a bit sensitive to interest rates and the broader economy, so that is something to monitor while you own this investment.

The Foolish takeaway

By combining these four stocks in a TFSA, you would be set to earn $2,650 of tax-free annual income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Dream Industrial$14.461,089$0.05833$63.53Monthly
Topaz Energy$31.98492$0.35$172.20Quarterly
Pembina Pipeline$70.56223$0.7175$160.00Quarterly
Propel Holdings$24.53642$0.2175$139.35Quarterly

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Propel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Pembina Pipeline, and Topaz Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Bring in $49 a Month Starting With Only $15,000

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of a $15,000 TFSA and learn how to maximize your investment potential with smart strategies.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Balanced TFSA Focused on Income and Capital Gains

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can deliver decent returns while also reducing risk for investors.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Is Down 20% and Worth Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien’s 16% drop has pushed its yield above 1.8%, just as fertilizer demand stays essential for feeding the world.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $500 a Month Completely Tax-Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high-yield TFSA ETF like ZWC can turn accumulated contribution room into a tax-free $500 monthly income stream.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into an $83-a-Month Cash-Generating Machine

| Jitendra Parashar

Turning your TFSA into a monthly income machine starts with owning the right dividend stocks, and these two REITs could…

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Own in a Trade War

| Jitendra Parashar

As trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. keep escalating, these two Canadian stocks look well-positioned to deliver stability and…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $55 in Monthly Cash

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two TSX monthly dividend stocks that combine reliable payouts with strong operating momentum and long-term growth potential for…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks With 5% Dividend Yields

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer good dividend yields for income investors.

Read more »