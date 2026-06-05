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1 Super-Strong Dividend Stock Canadians Can Buy to Sleep Well at Night

When markets get shaky, Emera’s regulated utility model and long dividend streak can offer the calm investors crave.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Emera makes money from essential, regulated utilities, so demand stays steady even in rough markets.
  • Its dividend yield is about 4.1% and it has raised payouts for 18 straight years.
  • Debt, interest rates, and regulators can pressure results, but its capital plan supports gradual growth.
10 stocks we like better than Emera

Sleep-at-night stocks rarely make the loudest noise, yet that’s exactly the point. Markets can feel jumpy right now as interest rate expectations keep shifting and inflation still nags. Investors want income, but they don’t want to chase a yield that looks good for five minutes and then falls apart.

That’s where a utility comes in. It won’t thrill every growth investor, yet for Canadians looking for dependable dividends, steady demand, and a business people rely on every day, Emera (TSX:EMA) looks like the kind of stock built for calm.

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask

Source: Getty Images

EMA

Emera owns regulated electric and gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Its core businesses include Nova Scotia Power, Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas, and other energy infrastructure assets. In short, it helps keep lights on, homes heated, and power systems running. Customers don’t stop needing electricity because the market has a rough week, and that makes the business more predictable than most.

That reliability matters now because investors have had to rethink income. Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) rates may not stay as attractive forever. High-growth stocks can surge, but can also swing hard. Emera stock offers a middle path. It gives investors a large utility with a long dividend record and a clear plan to keep expanding its regulated asset base.

Into earnings

The latest results support that case. In the first quarter of 2026, Emera stock reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37, up from $1.28 a year earlier. Reported earnings came in at $1.85 per share, compared with $1.96 last year. The adjusted number strips out some noise and gives investors a better look at the operating trend.

Management also said the company remains on track with its capital plan, driving the long-term story here. Emera stock expects to invest heavily in regulated utilities over the next several years, with spending tied to grid reliability, cleaner energy, and customer growth. Those investments can lift its rate base, which can then support earnings and dividend growth.

The dividend remains the main attraction. Emera stock has increased its dividend for 18 straight years and currently targets annual dividend growth of 1% to 2%. That won’t make anyone rich overnight, but it adds up for patient investors who reinvest dividends or hold the stock inside a tax-beneficial portfolio. With the stock offering a dividend yield around 4.1% at writing, investors can collect meaningful income while they wait.

Considerations

Of course, no utility stock comes without risk. Emera stock carries a large debt load, which makes interest rates important. Higher borrowing costs can pressure utilities, especially when they need to fund big capital programs. Regulators also matter. Emera stock can’t simply raise prices whenever it wants. It needs approvals, and those decisions can affect returns.

Nova Scotia Power has also faced scrutiny in recent years, and that reminds investors that regulated doesn’t mean risk-free. Storm costs, political pressure, and customer affordability all play a role. Still, Emera stock’s strengths look hard to ignore. It operates essential assets, serves millions of customers, and has a long dividend-growth record. It also benefits from the broader need to modernize power grids as demand rises from electrification, population growth, and industrial activity. That trend won’t disappear just because markets get nervous.

Bottom line

For investors seeking excitement, Emera stock may feel too slow. Yet a good portfolio needs a few names that can hold steady when the rest of the market starts acting up. That kind of ballast can make staying invested much easier, especially during rough market stretches.

Emera stock looks like one of those names. Sure, investors should still watch debt, rates, and regulatory decisions. But for long-term Canadians who want dependable income from an essential-service business, this ultra-reliable dividend stock still looks like a strong buy-and-hold candidate today overall.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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