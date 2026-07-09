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Meet the 3.2% Yielding Dividend Stock That Could Climb in 2026

Manulife’s yield isn’t huge, but its dividend growth and Asia momentum could make it a quiet long-term winner.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A moderate yield can beat a big yield if the company keeps growing earnings and raising dividends.
  • Manulife is growing fast in Asia, helping lift core earnings and support its recent dividend hike.
  • It still faces market and outflow risks, but strong capital levels give the dividend more breathing room.

A 3.2% yield may not stop income investors in their tracks, but it can still build serious long-term wealth.

That is the better way to look at Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) today. Some investors may remember the stock as a higher yielder, but the math has changed. Manulife stock now pays a quarterly common-share dividend of $0.49, or $1.94 annually, after announcing a 10.2% increase in February 2026. That puts the yield at 3.2% at writing.

But don’t let that deter you, it just makes things cleaner.

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

A high yield isn’t everything

A huge yield can look tempting, especially when Canadians still feel squeezed. Statistics Canada reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 3.2% year over year in May, while food purchased from stores rose 4.3%. Grocery inflation has now outpaced headline inflation for 16 straight months.

That’s why dividend investors should look past the biggest yield on the screen. A high payout can signal value, but it can also signal stress. A moderate yield backed by rising earnings, a growing dividend, and a business with expansion room can create far better returns over time. So the best question is whether the company can keep raising the payout while still growing the business?

That’s why Manulife stock deserves attention.

MFC

Manulife is one of Canada’s largest financial institutions, with insurance, retirement, wealth, and asset-management operations across Canada, Asia, the United States, and other global markets. That gives it exposure to aging populations, retirement planning, health coverage, and long-term demand for financial protection.

In the first quarter of 2026, Manulife’s Asia segment reported core earnings of US$598 million, up 22% from the prior year. Annualized premium equivalent sales rose 11%, while new business value increased 15%. Its Asia business continues to expand, and that gives the company a growth lever many Canadian dividend stocks do not offer.

The broader business also looks healthy. Manulife stock reported core earnings of $1.8 billion in the first quarter, up 8% on a constant-exchange-rate basis from the same period last year. Core earnings per share (EPS) rose 11% to $1.06, supporting the dividend increase.

Looking ahead

A dividend only helps if the business can afford it. Manulife stock raised the quarterly payout earlier this year and maintained it again for the first quarter. The company also reported a Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ratio of 136%, giving it a strong capital buffer.

Yet the main valuation point is also a caution. Manulife stock remains exposed to markets, interest rates, credit conditions, currency moves, insurance claims, and investor flows. Its Global Wealth and Asset Management business reported net outflows of $4.4 billion in the first quarter, compared with net inflows a year earlier. The Canadian segment also posted softer core earnings and weaker annualized premium equivalent sales.

Still, the bigger picture looks attractive. Manulife stock offers dividend growth, international exposure, improving core earnings, and a strong capital position. It may not deliver the old high yield some investors remember, but it may offer a stronger long-term setup today.

Bottom line

Investors looking for income in 2026 should avoid chasing the biggest yield on the TSX. They should look for companies with the earnings power to raise dividends and the business momentum to support a higher share price.

Manulife stock fits that screen. A pullback could make the yield more attractive while trading at 17 times earnings, while continued growth in Asia could keep this dividend stock working for shareholders well beyond 2026.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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