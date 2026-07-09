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3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

These Canadian companies are well-positioned to generate steady earnings in the years ahead, supporting higher dividend payments.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Retirees should focus on generating a reliable income while protecting capital.
  • These Canadian stocks are strong retirement investments thanks to their dependable dividends, resilient businesses, and histories of consistent payout growth.
  • Stable cash flows, conservative payout ratios, and regulated or diversified operations help support the sustainability of their dividends through different market conditions.

For retirees, protecting wealth and generating dependable income usually matter far more than chasing high-growth investments. That’s why high-quality dividend stocks deserve a place in a retirement portfolio. These stocks can provide regular cash payouts while still offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation.

For retirees seeking dependable dividend stocks, these three TSX stocks are perfect picks that can perform well in any market environment.

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Canadian dividend stock #1

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a perfect dividend stock for retirees and for good reasons. With a dividend yield of about 5% and a track record of increasing its annual payout every year since 1995, the energy infrastructure leader offers retirees a reliable source of passive income.

Enbridge’s dividends are well-protected by a resilient business model. Most of its earnings come from regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts, which generate stable, predictable cash flows while limiting exposure to commodity price volatility. Further, Enbridge targets a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70% of distributable cash flow (DCF), which provides a solid foundation for continued dividend payments and future increases.

Looking ahead, the high utilization of its liquids pipeline and a secured $39 billion project backlog provide a solid base for growth. At the same time, rising electricity demand from AI-powered data centres, growing natural gas consumption, and energy transition opportunities are likely to support its earnings and payouts.

Enbridge’s earnings and DCF are projected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate over the next several years. This implies that ENB will continue to grow its dividend at a similar pace.

Canadian dividend stock #2

Retirees can easily rely on Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock for generating stress-free income. The utility giant generates predictable revenue through its regulated electricity and natural gas transmission assets. This adds stability to its operations and drives dividend payments.

The utility giant has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years, placing it among Canada’s most dependable dividend growers. Fortis stock offers a dividend yield of more than 3%, providing retirees with a steady stream of income and the potential for regular payout increases over time.

Fortis’s outlook remains encouraging. Its $28.8 billion capital investment plan is expected to expand its regulated asset base, support steady earnings growth, and provide the financial strength needed to continue raising its dividend. At the same time, rising electricity demand provides a solid base for long-term growth.

Looking ahead, Fortis is well-positioned to keep growing its annual dividend by 4–6% in the medium term.

Canadian dividend stock #3

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is another reliable dividend stock for retirees. This leading Canadian bank has an exceptional track record of rewarding shareholders, paying dividends for more than 169 consecutive years while growing its payout at an average annual rate of about 8% over the past decade.

Perhaps even more importantly, TD’s dividend growth appears sustainable. With a payout ratio of roughly 40% to 50%, TD generates sufficient earnings to continue increasing shareholder distributions while retaining ample capital for future growth.

TD is benefitting from its diversified revenue base, ongoing cost-efficiency initiatives, and volume growth in its Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking segment.

Looking ahead, TD appears well-positioned to generate steady earnings growth, which will support its distributions. Its proven history of dividend payments, conservative payout ratio, and high-quality earnings base position it well to keep rewarding investors.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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