Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This 4.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each and Every Month

This 4.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each and Every Month

This TSX stock is known for its reliable monthly payments and a healthy yield. Its strong underlying business will support future payouts.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • This TSX stock pays a monthly dividend with an annualized yield of about 4.5%, supported by consistent cash flow and a long history of returning capital to shareholders.
  • Strong Q1 2026 results, including higher production and the impact of the recent acquisition, more than doubled funds flow and strengthened the company’s financial position.
  • Management expects to sustain dividend payments through production growth, disciplined spending, debt reduction, and a conservative 20%–25% payout ratio.

The Canadian equity market has several high-quality dividend plays offering dependable income. For instance, top energy stocks like Enbridge and Canadian Natural Resources have consistently raised dividends, supported by steady earnings and resilient business models. Meanwhile, utility companies like Fortis and Canadian Utilities have been paying and increasing their quarterly dividends for over five decades, backed by their predictable cash flow growth.

However, here I’ll focus on a Canadian dividend stock that distributes payments monthly. This stock could help create a steady stream of cash flow throughout the year. Notably, this TSX stock is known for its reliable dividend and healthy yield. Its strong underlying business and steadily rising cash flow have enabled it to deliver dependable payouts to shareholders for years.

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

A top dividend stock that pays every month

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is an attractive stock that pays every month. Backed by strong operations, rising cash flow, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, this Canadian energy producer has built an impressive record of returning capital to shareholders.

Whitecap Resources has continued paying monthly dividends despite the volatility that often characterizes the oil and gas sector. Since January 2013, the company has returned more than $3.2 billion to shareholders through dividends, demonstrating the resilience of its business model across multiple commodity cycles.

Whitecap’s diversified portfolio of energy assets, combined with disciplined spending and operational efficiency, has helped generate solid cash flow in challenging market conditions.

The company’s recent acquisition of Veren has further strengthened its position by increasing production capacity, expanding its asset base, and creating additional opportunities for long-term growth.

Whitecap currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding roughly 4.5% at recent prices.

Into Whitecap’s Q1 earnings

Whitecap’s latest financial results highlight why management remains confident in its ability to continue rewarding shareholders.

During the first quarter of 2026, the company reported average production of 391,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), exceeding its original guidance. Strong well productivity, solid base production, and improved operational execution all contributed to the outperformance.

The Veren acquisition also played a major role in driving growth. Funds flow continued to improve, exceeding $1 billion in Q1. On a per-share basis, funds flow increased 12%, supported by higher production volumes, favourable realized pricing, and lower operating costs.

Just as important, Whitecap continued to strengthen its financial position and reward shareholders. It returned $221 million to shareholders through dividends during Q1 and reduced net debt to $3.2 billion.

Whitecap to sustain its payouts

Whitecap is well-positioned to deliver reliable returns to shareholders through profitable growth from its developing oil and natural gas assets. Further, the company’s production levels are expected to increase, supported by its improved capital efficiency and execution.

Furthermore, Whitecap aims to maintain a sustainable dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25%. This conservative approach gives the company flexibility to handle market downturns while still supporting future dividend payments.

Bottom line

Its high-quality assets, solid balance sheet, continued cost discipline, and focus on reducing debt will enable Whitecap to consistently return cash to shareholders.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA’s Hidden Fine Print When it Comes to U.S. Investments

| Kay Ng

Here's why Canadian investors should avoid holding high-yield U.S. stocks in their TFSA. (Place them in the RRSP instead.)

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

All it Takes Is $3,000 in Telus to Generate Hundreds in Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover how a single stock can boost your passive income. A $3,000 investment can generate steady dividends and strengthen your…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock for June Paying 6.9% Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This monthly-paying stock combines a high yield with the stability of essential grocery-anchored properties.

Read more »

bank of canada governor tiff macklem
Dividend Stocks

The Bank of Canada Speaks: 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rate uncertainty is back. These two stocks offer a practical mix of industrial strength and income potential.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s the TFSA Amount You Need to Retire Plus 3 Stocks to Get There

| Demetris Afxentiou

Learn the TFSA amount Canadians need for retirement and three dependable dividend stocks that can help build long‑term wealth.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 4.5% Dividend Yield

| Sneha Nahata

This monthly-paying TSX stock is backed by fundamentally strong businesses with resilient cash flows, and targets a sustainable payout ratio.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

7% Dividend Stock: Is it Now Too Immense to Ignore?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This grocery-anchored REIT offers a nearly 7% monthly yield, but its payout coverage is the headline to watch.

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP for a 40-Year-Old in Canada

| Jitendra Parashar

Building wealth in your 40s often starts with owning quality dividend-paying companies like these.

Read more »