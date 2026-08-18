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The Most Expensive TFSA Mistake Investors Are Making Right Now

Waiting for the “perfect” TFSA buying day can quietly cost you tens of thousands in lost compounding.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Delaying contributions reduces long-term TFSA growth, even with the same deposits and return.
  • Investing gradually beats sitting in cash, because time in the market matters more than perfect timing.
  • Canadian Pacific Kansas City is a long-term business to accumulate in stages, even if the stock isn’t cheap today.

The most expensive Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) mistake doesn’t arrive with a CRA penalty or an alarming letter. It looks perfectly responsible. Cash sits safely in the account while its owner waits for stocks to become cheaper, headlines to become friendlier, and the future to stop behaving like the future. Meanwhile, the one asset investors can never replace keeps disappearing: time.

Man looks stunned about something

Source: Getty Images

Waiting has a price

Consider an investor who contributes $7,000 at the beginning of every year and earns a hypothetical 7% annual return. After 30 years, the account would hold approximately $707,500. Make those identical contributions at each year-end, and the total falls to roughly $661,200. Waiting costs about $46,300 simply because every deposit receives one less year to compound.

Real returns won’t arrive in a tidy 7% line, of course. Stocks fall, recover, and occasionally throw volatile tantrums. Yet Vanguard describes this lost growth as the “procrastination penalty.” Cash can protect money needed soon, but long-term investors waiting for certainty may miss both market gains and years of compound growth.

The TFSA rewards time

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, although Canadians may have additional unused room carried forward from earlier years. Investment gains don’t consume contribution room, and withdrawals generally return as room the following calendar year. Growth and withdrawals are also tax-free and won’t reduce federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS).

Those rules make time unusually valuable inside a TFSA. A gain sheltered at age 35 can keep compounding without an annual tax haircut for decades. Leaving long-term money idle therefore avoids short-term volatility by accepting a quieter risk: never giving the account enough time to become large.

None of this means investing an emergency fund or throwing an entire TFSA at the first ticker with a pulse. Investors nervous about today’s record market can divide available cash into three or four purchases over several months. That plan creates market exposure now while preserving money for a pullback, which is considerably more useful than promising to buy “when things settle down.”

A railway built for a long hold

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) offers the sort of business worth accumulating gradually. CP stock’s railway connects Canada, the United States, and Mexico through a single network, carrying grain, energy products, automotive shipments, and consumer goods. Rebuilding that network from scratch would require mountains of capital, years of approvals, and probably several exhausted governments.

The combined system is beginning to show its muscle. Second-quarter revenue for CP stock climbed 13% to $4.2 billion, while core adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 13% to $1.27. Management expects growth to accelerate during the second half as new services and cross-border traffic turn the 2023 merger into additional volume rather than a very expensive map.

CP stock recently traded only about 4% below its 52-week high. That valuation leaves little room for delays. Trade disruption, tariffs, weaker freight demand, or a stubbornly high operating ratio could pull the shares lower, which is precisely why staged buying beats a heroic all-at-once prediction.

Bottom line

Investors don’t need to know whether CP stock will be cheaper next Tuesday. They need adequate TFSA room, money that can remain invested for years, and a business capable of becoming more valuable during that wait. Starting a partial position now and adding regularly turns uncertainty from an excuse into a schedule. The market may eventually deliver a better price, but it won’t refund the compounding years spent waiting for one.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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