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5 Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

The TSX’s remarkable resilience amidst elevated volatility creates a strong investment thesis for forward-looking investors.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • The TSX hit record highs in June 2026 (breached 35,000) with energy leading the market—up 38.4% year‑to‑date.
  • Five decade‑plus buy candidates span income and growth: BMO (dividend pioneer), Fortis (regulated utility/dividend king), Cameco (nuclear‑fuel tailwind), 5N Plus (specialty semiconductors/materials growth), and MDA (space/defence backlog and manufacturing runway).
  • These diversified names offer a blend of reliable dividends, secular growth drivers, and balance‑sheet strength—suitable for a 10‑year buy‑and‑hold approach despite intermittent pullbacks.
10 stocks we like better than Bank Of Montreal

The S&P/TSX Composite Index posted two record-breaking closing highs thus far in June 2026, and also breached the 35,000-mark for the first time this month. 

Energy continues to crush the broader market, leading the pack with an exceptional 38.4% year-to-date gain. The remarkable performance creates a strong investment thesis for investors looking at a 10-year holding period.

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Dividend fortress

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), Canada’s oldest financial institution, is also the TSX’s dividend pioneer. The $160.6 billion bank boasts the longest-running dividend track record, 197 years and counting. At $229.23 per share (+30.3% year-to-date), you can partake in the ultra-safe 3% dividend.

BMO acquired the Bank of the West in February 2023 and is aggressively reviving its U.S. business. In the first half of fiscal 2026 (six months ending April 30, 2026), net income rose 25% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, while provision for credit losses (PCL) dropped 28% to $1.5 billion compared to the same period in fiscal 2025.

Top-tier income stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS), a top-tier utility stock, has earned dividend king status owing to 52 consecutive years of dividend increases. FTS trades at $77.83 per share (+10.9% year-to-date) and pays a 3.3% dividend. Macro volatility hardly affects dividend sustainability.

The $39.6 billion electric and gas utility company derive around 99% of earnings from highly regulated utility assets. According to management, the new $28.8 billion five-year capital plan supports its dividend growth target of 4% to 6% through 2030. Fortis expects its midyear rate base to grow to $57.9 billion by 2030, representing a 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in five years.

Strong nuclear tailwind

Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO) is a compelling buying opportunity due to the nuclear energy renaissance. This $62.7 billion uranium company, the world’s largest, provides uranium fuel. It also has a 40% ownership stake in Westinghouse Electric Company, the global leader in nuclear energy technology.

Performance-wise, CCO is up 14.7% year-to-date. At $144.09 per share, the large-cap stock pays a modest 0.17% dividend. Its CEO, Tim Gitzel, said Cameco will leverage its tier‑one mining assets to capitalize on opportunities and meet the needs of governments, utilities, and energy‑intensive industries

Long-term growth stock

5N Plus (TSX: VNP) is a long-term growth stock. The $3.9 billion company from Saint-Laurent produces specialty semiconductors and performance materials. Notably, the basic materials stock ranked 7th in the 2025 TSX30 List, an annual ranking of Canada’s 30 top-performing stocks.

At $40.85 per share, the year-to-date gain is a robust 130.5%. VNP’s total five-year return is plus-1,230.6%. Its strong position in most markets it serves globally is a competitive advantage.

Potential powerhouse

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a potential powerhouse in the rapidly growing space economy. It expects to secure massive commercial and defence contracts following the opening of its satellite manufacturing facility and launch of its space defence platform.

The $7.9 billion company is a prime contractor and systems supplier. MDA has identified $40 billion worth of opportunities over the next five years. The $3.7 billion backlog at the end of Q1 2026 already provides multi-year revenue visibility. At $53.51 per share, the industrial stock enjoys a 101% year-to-date return.

Remarkable resilience

While market pullbacks remain inevitable, resilience has become the hallmark in the North. Forward-looking investors have five investment prospects they can hold for at least a decade. 

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco, Fortis, and MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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