TFSA at 60: 2 Dividend Stocks to Help Any Canadian Catch up

A TFSA at 60 can still do real work if you pick dividend payers that also have room to grow.

Sixty can feel late. That is, up until it isn’t. Yet a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) gives Canadians one of the cleanest ways to catch up, since every dollar of eligible dividend income can grow tax-free. The 2026 contribution limit sits at $7,000, and unused room can still give older savers a powerful reset button. The trick is choosing stocks that offer income, but not only income. At 60, investors still need growth, inflation protection, and companies with enough cash flow to keep paying. So let’s look at some offering just that.

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DNG

Dynacor Group (TSX:DNG) isn’t your traditional gold miner. It processes ore from artisanal and small-scale miners, mainly in Peru, and earns money from that milling model. That can make it a different way to play gold without taking the same exploration risk as a junior miner.

The latest numbers look strong. Dynacor reported record first-quarter 2026 results, including net income of US$7.3 million. It also pays a monthly dividend equal to $0.16 annually, yielding 2.4% as of writing. For a TFSA investor at 60, that monthly payout can help create a smoother income stream.

The catalyst is expansion. Dynacor has worked to grow beyond Peru, including its Ecuador strategy. Higher gold prices can also support margins. The risk comes from country exposure, ore supply, and gold-price swings. But for investors wanting income plus precious-metals exposure, Dynacor deserves a look.

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DXT

Dexterra Group (TSX:DXT) offers a different kind of catch-up stock. It doesn’t rely on gold. Dexterra provides support services, workforce accommodations, and asset-based services for clients across Canada. Think remote camps, facilities management, modular assets, and essential services tied to infrastructure, energy, mining, and defence.

That makes it useful in a TFSA as its business connects to real-world activity. Canada still needs projects built, staffed, housed, and maintained. Dexterra’s first-quarter 2026 revenue rose to $275.5 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to $33.3 million. It also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, yielding 3.1% at writing.

The catalyst comes from strong camp occupancy, acquisitions, and demand from resource and infrastructure customers. Dexterra also gives investors exposure to a strong energy market without buying another producer. The risk comes from contracts, debt, labour costs, and cyclical project demand. If resource activity weakens, results can cool.

Bottom line

Together, Dynacor and Dexterra give TFSA investors at 60 two different catch-up tools. Dynacor adds monthly gold-linked income. Dexterra adds Canadian services income tied to infrastructure and resource activity. And both can bring in ample income by putting $7,000 towards each of these small but mighty dividend stocks.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DXT $13.07 535 $0.40 $214.00 Quarterly $6,992.45 DNG $6.54 1,070 $0.16 $171.20 Monthly $6,997.80

Used carefully, they could help turn unused TFSA room into a stronger income engine for the years ahead. The goal isn’t to swing for the fences. It’s to collect cash, stay diversified, and give capital a fair chance to keep working. A smart TFSA can still make retirement feel more flexible and calm.