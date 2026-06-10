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A 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying $39.30 Every Month

Vital Infrastructure’s 6.8% monthly yield looks appealing, but the real story is whether its post-reset cash flow and debt plan keep improving.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Vital Infrastructure owns healthcare real estate with high occupancy and long leases, supporting steadier rent demand.
  • Q1 2026 showed modest improvement, with higher FFO and a lower AFFO payout ratio around 87%.
  • Debt, refinancing, and tenant headlines still matter, so the yield is attractive but not risk-free.
10 stocks we like better than Vital Infrastructure Property Trust

Monthly income feels good. Yet it feels even better when it comes from assets people need, not products they might skip when the economy gets messy. That’s the appeal of Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN). The real estate investment trust (REIT), formerly NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, owns healthcare real estate across North America, Brazil, Europe, and Australia. That makes it a stable buy for a stable portfolio.

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.

Source: Getty Images

VITL

This isn’t the kind of stock that usually grabs attention at a dinner party. Yet for income investors, that may be the point. Healthcare real estate can offer steadier demand than many other property types. People still need care. Doctors, hospitals, and specialists still need space. That gives Vital Infrastructure a useful defensive angle at a time when investors still worry about rates, inflation, and a slowing economy.

The payout creates the headline. Vital Infrastructure declared a May 2026 distribution of $0.03 per unit, equal to $0.36 annualized. Based on a recent unit price, that works out to a yield of about 6.8%. For investors trying to build monthly passive income inside a TFSA, that kind of yield can look attractive.

The business also carries some appealing features. As of writing, Vital Infrastructure held 134 income-producing properties covering 13.1 million square feet. Occupancy sat at 96.4%, while the weighted average lease expiry stood at 12.1 years. Long leases help make cash flow more predictable, especially when tenants operate in essential healthcare services.

Into earnings

The latest quarter showed a REIT still working through a reset, but also showing progress. In the first quarter of 2026, same-property net operating income rose 3% to $57.4 million. Funds from operations (FFO) increased to $26.6 million from $24.2 million last year. Adjusted FFO came in at $25.8 million, while AFFO per unit held steady at $0.10, putting cash behind its distribution.

Vital Infrastructure reported an AFFO payout ratio of 87%, down from 92% last year. That’s not low, but it looks more comfortable than it once did. The dividend stock cut its distribution in the past, so investors shouldn’t ignore payout risk. Still, the current monthly payment looks better supported than the old, stretched payout.

Management also continues to reshape the portfolio. In February, Vital Infrastructure agreed to sell a 33-property portfolio in Germany and the Netherlands. The dividend stock expects net proceeds of about $145 million and plans to use the cash to reduce leverage and redeploy capital. It also bought a $51.3 million transitional-care facility in Ottawa leased to The Ottawa Hospital for about 15 years.

Considerations

There are still risks, of course. Vital Infrastructure carries debt, and its proportionate debt-to-gross-book-value ratio sat at 52.7% at quarter end. Interest rates, refinancing, foreign exchange, and asset sales can all affect results. Healthscope, the dividend stock’s second-largest tenant, also remains a watch item as its parent entities entered receivership in 2025, though Vital Infrastructure said all rent owing was paid.

So this isn’t a risk-free monthly payer. No REIT is, but it offers a useful mix of income, healthcare exposure, global diversification, and a clearer strategy after a difficult stretch. It also gives cautious investors a simple monthly habit to follow. Each payment offers a fresh reminder to review the thesis, rather than react to every market headline or rate move with panic selling or needless tinkering along the way today.

Bottom line

For investors seeking monthly cash, Vital Infrastructure deserves a spot on the watch list. A 6.8% yield paid every month can help build passive income, especially in a TFSA. In fact, here’s what even an investment of $7,000 can bring in, hitting $39.30 each month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
VITL.UN$5.341,310$0.36$471.60Monthly$6,995.40

The smart move is to buy with eyes open, watch debt and payout coverage, and let the healthcare real estate theme do the heavy lifting over time.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vital Infrastructure Property Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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