Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This Canadian Stock is Up 94% and Still a Great Deal

This Canadian Stock is Up 94% and Still a Great Deal

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is up 94% since December 2023, and the stock still looks like a good value.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • When a stock runs up 94%, you might be inclined to sell, but if it's a quality stock, that's often a mistake.
  • Brookfield Corp has gained 94% since late 2023, being heavily backed and praised by prominent value investors including Howard Marks, Mohnish Pabrai, and Chuck Akre due to its world-class asset management DNA.
  • Despite its massive rally since December of 2023, BN stock remains comparatively cheap, trading at 16 times distributable earnings and at a slight discount to its net asset value,
9 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation

When a stock runs up by high percentages, your natural inclination is to think “time to sell.”

This is particularly the case when a stock roughly doubles in a short timeframe. In such a situation, you might be inclined to think, “Well, I’ve doubled my money, might as well lock in gains rather than see my stock go down again.”

Big mistake.

If a stock is of high quality, you’re often better off holding it long term – even if it’s up 94%.

If you look at stocks like Berkshire Hathaway, Costco and Google, they’ve been taking their investors up and up over the years. According to investing legend Charlie Munger, finding such stocks – not trading in and out of them – is the holy grail of investing. In this article, I will explore one Canadian stock that has risen 94% and probably still has further to run.

hot air balloon in a blue sky

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Corp

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is one of Canada’s most distinguished financial services companies, operating in many sectors. A diversified conglomerate, it owns a world-class real estate portfolio, a fast-growing insurer, and the world’s biggest alternative asset manager. The company is extremely well run, with excellent debt management and a network of partners all over the world who ensure that it gets plenty of investor capital to invest and earn fees on. The stock has risen approximately 94% since December 1, 2023, and it still looks like a good value today.

A major vote of confidence

One major clue that Brookfield stock is a winner is the fact that it has so much backing from the world’s best investors. These investors have sung the company’s praises, and in many cases invested in it. They include:

  • Howard Marks. He sold his company Oaktree to Brookfield, and now owns a large stake in Brookfield itself. He called the company very well run.
  • Mohnish Pabrai. He owned Brookfield stock briefly, saying it had the “best asset management DNA” of any comparable company.
  • Chuck Akre. A long-time Brookfield holder.
  • Lou Simpson. The former manager of Berkshire Hathaway’s GEICO, he later became a Brookfield shareholder through a fund he controlled.

What Brookfield has going for it

What is it that these top investors see in Brookfield?

First, the company has an excellent reputation, which has led it to opportunities other asset managers could only dream about. It owns half of the nuclear firm Westinghouse; it owns some of the most prestigious office buildings in the world; its renewable subsidiary supplies billions of dollars worth of power to Microsoft and Alphabet. The list of distinguished assets this company owns could fill a book.

Valuation

Last but not least, Brookfield stock is comparatively cheap – at least by the standards of a growing compounder. The company trades at a mere 16 times distributable earnings, and is at a slight discount to its net asset value. Basically, when you buy BN stock, you are getting more underlying value than you are trading dollars for. On top of that, the company’s asset management subsidiary has tens of billions worth of committed capital still waiting to be invested, so its earnings will probably grow going forward. In light of this, the stock’s 94% run up is no problem at all.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield, Berkshire Hathaway, and Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Income and growth financial chart
Top TSX Stocks

3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

| Demetris Afxentiou

These Canadian blue-chip stocks offer investors a mix of banking, energy, and utility exposure to hold through 2026 and beyond.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Undervalued Bank Stocks and REITs Worth Buying in 2026

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) and another security that looks like a good buy this summer.

Read more »

shopper looks at paint color samples at home improvement store
Dividend Stocks

What the Typical 40-Year-Old Canadian Has in Their TFSA and RRSP

| Puja Tayal

Uncover key insights about RRSP balances among Canadians aged 35 to 44. Find out how to optimize your retirement savings.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

How to Create Your Own Pension With Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

You can build a homemade dividend pension with funds like the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC).

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Forget Telus: A Cheaper Dividend Stock With More Growth Potential

| Jitendra Parashar

Looking beyond Telus? This much cheaper TSX dividend stock offers income and stronger upside potential.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA vs RRSP: The Simple Rule Canadians Forget

| Andrew Button

You can hold the Vanguard FTSE Canada ETF (TSX:VCE) in an RRSP or TFSA and pay no taxes on it.

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Look Built to Hold Up Through a Recession

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Recession clouds gathering? These 3 battle-tested TSX dividend stocks offer reliable cash flow, decades of dividend growth, and the staying…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Canadian Stocks That Just Raised Their Payouts Again

| Andrew Button

TD Bank (TSX:TD) recently increased its dividend by 3.7%.

Read more »