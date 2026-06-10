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What the Typical Canadian TFSA Looks Like By Age 50

Canadians able to maximize their TFSA (no matter their investing style) are ahead of their peers.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • The typical Canadian aged 50–54 has a TFSA balance of $30,190 but an average unused contribution room of $57,855, showing most aren’t maximizing the account.
  • With the 2026 TFSA limit at $7,000, steady contributions (about $583/month) make full use achievable, while delaying contributions requires much larger monthly deposits.
  • Maximizing TFSA space builds tax-free income and growth—whether via stable GIC returns or dividend-growth stocks (e.g., Brookfield Infrastructure, Restaurant Brands, TD) for higher long-term potential.
9 stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International

Many Canadians approaching age 50 may wonder whether they are on track with their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). According to the latest Statistics Canada data released in 2025 for the 2023 contribution year, the average TFSA balance among Canadians aged 50 to 54 was $30,190. While that figure may seem modest, an even more revealing statistic is the average unused contribution room of $57,855.

This large amount of unused room suggests that many Canadians are not maximizing one of the most valuable tax shelters available to them. For investors who consistently contribute the maximum amount each year, that is encouraging news. It means they are already ahead of many of their peers when it comes to building tax-free wealth.

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The cost of falling behind

One of the biggest challenges with TFSA investing is that it becomes increasingly difficult to catch up after years of missed contributions. That is why establishing a consistent savings habit is so important.

A simple strategy is to pay yourself first by setting up automatic contributions from every paycheque. In 2026, the annual TFSA contribution limit is $7,000. To fully utilize that room, investors would need to contribute about $583 per month throughout the year. However, someone who waits until June to start would need to contribute roughly $1,000 per month for the remainder of the year to reach the same goal.

The lesson is clear: consistency makes TFSA investing much easier and less stressful. Small contributions made regularly can accumulate into substantial tax-free wealth over time.

Why maximizing your TFSA makes good sense

The TFSA is particularly powerful because all investment income and capital gains earned inside the account are tax free. Whether you choose conservative or growth-oriented investments, keeping more of your returns can significantly improve long-term results.

For example, investors seeking safety may choose guaranteed investment certificates (GICs). At a 3% interest rate, a TFSA balance of $57,855 would generate approximately $1,736 in tax-free annual income. A balance of $88,045 — the combined total of the average balance plus the average unused contribution room — would generate about $2,641 annually, tax free.

For Canadians nearing age 50, maximizing available TFSA room can create an important source of future income without increasing their tax burden during retirement.

Building long-term growth inside your TFSA

Investors with long time horizons of at least five years may want to focus on quality dividend-growth stocks that can provide both income and capital appreciation. Examples include Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), and Toronto-Dominion Bank, which currently offer dividend yields of about 4.7%, 3.6%, and 2.8%, respectively, while maintaining long-term growth potential.

Among these options, Restaurant Brands International appears to be the most compelling. Based on the analyst consensus estimate, the stock trades at roughly a 10% discount to its estimated fair value at about $101 per share at the time of writing.

The company continues to invest in restaurant modernization, expand its international footprint, and pursue organic adjusted operating income growth of more than 8% annually. Combined with its dividend and reasonable stock valuation, these initiatives could support long-term annual returns exceeding 10% for patient investors.

Investor takeaway

The typical Canadian aged 50 to 54 has a TFSA balance of just over $30,000 but also has nearly $58,000 of unused contribution room. This highlights a significant opportunity for investors willing to prioritize regular contributions. 

By maximizing TFSA room, Canadians can build tax-free income and wealth more effectively. Whether investing conservatively through GICs or pursuing long-term growth through quality dividend stocks, making full use of the TFSA remains one of the smartest financial moves around.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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