Too many Canadians park their TFSA in cash and miss years of tax-free compounding that an investment like ZDV can capture.

Investors: Why Many Canadians Aren’t Using Their TFSA the Right Way

Too many Canadians treat the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) like a coffee can with better branding. That sounds harsh, but it’s true. The TFSA may be one of the best tools Canadians have, yet many still use it only for short-term cash. That’s fine for emergency savings. But for long-term wealth, it can leave a lot of tax-free growth sitting on the table.

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Time to shift

The TFSA contribution limit for 2026 is $7,000. Canadians who were eligible since the account launched in 2009 could have as much as $109,000 in total room if they never contributed. That’s not pocket change. Used well, it can become a powerful retirement account. Used poorly, it can become a low-interest parking spot.

That’s where a Canadian dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) comes in. ZDV offers exposure to a portfolio of Canadian dividend-paying stocks. It holds the kind of companies many investors already know, including banks, insurers, pipelines, telecoms, and utilities.

The appeal is simple. Instead of picking one bank or one pipeline, investors can buy a basket of dividend stocks in one trade. The ETF also pays monthly distributions, which can make it attractive for investors who like seeing cash flow arrive regularly. BMO listed its annualized distribution yield at 2.8% as of late May 2026, with a management expense ratio of 0.39%.

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Put it to work

That yield won’t make anyone rich overnight. But that’s not the point. The real TFSA advantage comes from time. Dividends can arrive tax-free. Capital gains can grow tax-free. Withdrawals can come out tax-free. Investors can also reinvest those distributions, buying more units and letting compounding do its patient work.

This is where many Canadians miss the opportunity. They hear “savings account” and think cash. So they leave TFSA money in a basic savings product earning modest interest. That can work for money needed soon, such as a tax bill, a car repair, or next year’s vacation. But if the goal sits 10, 20, or 30 years away, cash can lose purchasing power as inflation eats away at it.

A dividend ETF won’t remove risk. ZDV can fall when Canadian stocks fall. It also has heavy exposure to Canada’s financial and energy sectors, so it isn’t as diversified as a global all-in-one ETF. Investors who already own a lot of Canadian banks may not need more of the same. And dividend stocks can lag fast-growing technology stocks during strong bull markets.

Still, ZDV fits one important TFSA lesson. The account isn’t the investment, it’s the shelter. What investors put inside determines the outcome. That means a young investor may use it for growth, while an older investor may lean toward income. Both can make sense when the holdings match the goal, risk level, and timeline.

A test to reinvest

A TFSA filled with cash may protect liquidity. A TFSA filled with quality investments can protect growth from tax. That difference becomes huge over time. Even a modest return can compound into meaningful wealth when taxes don’t chip away at dividends, gains, or withdrawals. That’s where patience can turn ordinary contributions into serious money.

For retirees, ZDV could also help create tax-free income. TFSA withdrawals don’t count as taxable income, which can help investors manage retirement cash flow without adding pressure to income-tested benefits. That doesn’t make it perfect, but it gives it real planning value. And even $15,000 can bring in ample income right now.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ZDV $31.95 469 $0.86 $404.18 Monthly $14,984.55

The better move is to match the TFSA to the timeline. Keep emergency money safe and easy to access. Use long-term TFSA room for investments that can grow. For many Canadians, a low-cost dividend ETF can strike a useful balance between income and growth.

Bottom line

The TFSA still has “savings” in the name. But investors shouldn’t let that word shrink its potential. Used well, it can do much more than hold cash. It can build a tax-free portfolio that keeps working year after year.