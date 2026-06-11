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The Best, Simple Way to Turn $21,000 Into Consistent TFSA Cash Flow

A $21,000 TFSA can generate steady tax-free cash flow by pairing Alaris’s private-company distributions with Slate Grocery’s monthly REIT income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Alaris pays a solid distribution with a low payout ratio, but partner concentration can make cash flow uneven.
  • Slate Grocery offers monthly income from grocery-anchored U.S. real estate, yet debt and payout coverage need monitoring.
  • Split the TFSA between both to target roughly $112.25 monthly average income, while keeping the strategy simple.
10 stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Canadians don’t need a giant portfolio to build useful tax-free income. A $21,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can create meaningful cash flow if investors keep the plan simple and choose stocks built to send cash back. The key is balance. A high yield can help, but only if the business can keep funding it. That’s where Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN) and Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) look interesting today.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

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Investors want income without buying only banks, pipelines, or telecoms. Alaris provides non-control capital to private companies. In return, it collects distributions from those partner businesses. Think of it as a way to invest in private-company cash flow through a public TSX unit.

In the first quarter of 2026, Alaris reported total partner revenue of $48.6 million, which came in ahead of guidance. Its payout ratio was 51.9%, below the trust’s target range of 65% to 70%. Then management increased the quarterly distribution by 3% to $0.38 per unit, or $1.52 annualized. That gives investors two things they want. A solid current yield and room for the payout to breathe. Alaris also completed a $75.3 million investment in Kubik after the quarter, adding another partner to its platform. If that capital earns attractive returns, it could help support future cash flow.

The risk comes from concentration and private-company exposure. If one partner struggles, Alaris can feel it. Cash flow can also move around from quarter to quarter. This isn’t a guaranteed-income product. It’s an equity investment with a higher payout, and investors should treat it that way.

SGR

SGR stock brings the second piece of the TFSA income plan. It owns grocery-anchored real estate in the United States. That business model has a nice common-sense feel. People may skip big-ticket purchases when budgets tighten, but they still buy food. Grocery-anchored plazas can stay relevant through different economic cycles.

SGR’s first-quarter results showed demand remains healthy. Rental revenue rose 11.8% year over year to US$59.3 million. Net income increased 17.5% to US$18.9 million. The real estate investment trust (REIT) also completed more than 725,000 square feet of leasing, with double-digit rental spreads. Occupancy sat at 94.4%.

The distribution adds to the appeal. SGR stock pays $1.20 per unit each month. That creates a useful monthly income base for TFSA investors. Still, investors should not ignore the risks. Slate uses debt, and higher rates can pressure REIT valuations. Its AFFO payout ratio also ran above 100% in the first quarter, so investors should watch coverage closely. A grocery-focused portfolio helps, but it doesn’t erase balance-sheet risk.

Bottom line

A simple split would put $10,500 into each stock. Based on recent yields near 6.3% for Alaris and about 7% for Slate Grocery, that portfolio could produce roughly $1,347 a year, or around $112.25 a month on average. The payments won’t arrive in one perfect monthly stream because Alaris pays quarterly while SGR stock pays monthly. But inside a TFSA, the cash can still build without tax dragging down the result.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AD.UN$23.58445$1.42$631.90Monthly$10,493.10
SGR.UN$17.46601$1.19$715.19Monthly$10,493.46

Together, Alaris and SGR stock offer a simple income pairing. Alaris brings private-business cash flow. Slate brings monthly real estate income. The best part is that this strategy does not require constant trading. Investors can buy, collect distributions, and review results each quarter. They can also reinvest the cash until they actually need it. Over time, that can turn a modest TFSA into a more useful income machine, without making the plan complicated. For many Canadians, that simplicity may be the best benefit.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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