3 Dividend Stocks Yielding X% Canadians Can Own Even When Growth Falls Out of Favour

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BMO adds dividend growth and bank stability, though credit losses can rise if the economy weakens.

SmartCentres delivers the biggest monthly yield, yet its higher payout ratio and debt leave less room for surprises.

Growth can lose its shine fast. When markets turn nervous, investors often stop paying for big promises and start looking for cash today. That’s where dividend stocks can earn their keep. They may not deliver the same thrill as a high-flying growth name, but steady payouts can help investors stay patient when sentiment shifts.

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN), SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) now offer an average forward yield of about 4.3%, giving Canadians a simple mix of monthly income, real estate exposure, and bank dividends. So let’s get into it.

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GRT

Industrial real estate still has a strong long-term case. Companies need modern logistics space to move goods, manage inventory, and serve customers quickly. That demand doesn’t disappear just because growth stocks fall out of favour.

Granite owns and operates logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties across North America and Europe. It has a high-quality tenant base and a global footprint, which gives it more balance than a smaller local landlord. In the first quarter of 2026, net operating income (NOI) rose to $134.2 million, up from $125.7 million a year earlier. Its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio was 63%, which leaves room to support distributions while still investing in the business.

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The yield sits around 3.7%. That’s not huge, but it looks solid for a real estate investment trust (REIT) with growth potential and a cleaner payout profile. The risk comes from interest rates and property values. If borrowing costs stay high, REIT units can struggle. Still, Granite offers a useful mix of income and industrial demand.

SRU

SmartCentres brings a higher yield and a more familiar business model. It owns retail properties across Canada, often anchored by major everyday retailers. These centres aren’t glamorous, but Canadians still need groceries, pharmacy items, discount goods, and basic services.

The current yield sits near 6.3%, which gives SRU stock the biggest income punch of the three. The REIT pays monthly, making it appealing for investors who want regular cash flow inside a tax-beneficial portfolio. In the first quarter of 2026, SmartCentres reported 97.6% in-place and committed occupancy. Same properties net operating income rose 1.4%, or 3.4% excluding anchors. It also extended about 80% of leases maturing in 2026, with 11.5% rent growth excluding anchors.

That shows the portfolio still has staying power. However, investors should be careful. SmartCentres carries debt, and its AFFO payout ratio sat at 86.4% in the quarter. That’s manageable, but it doesn’t leave endless room for mistakes. The dividend stock works best for investors who want income and can handle REIT volatility.

BMO

BMO adds the bank anchor. When growth falls out of favour, investors often return to profitable, established financial institutions. BMO has a long dividend history, large Canadian operations, a U.S. platform, wealth management, and capital markets exposure.

The latest quarter was strong. BMO reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $2.6 billion, up 34% from the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 40% to $3.67. The bank also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.71 per share, or $6.84 annualized.

BMO’s yield sits closer to 3%, so it won’t replace a high-yield REIT. But it adds quality and dividend growth. It also has a CET1 ratio of 13%, giving it a sturdy capital base. Risks remain, especially around credit losses, housing stress, and U.S. banking performance. Banks can feel economic weakness quickly.

Bottom line

Together, these three dividend stocks offer a balanced way to collect income without leaning on one sector. Granite brings industrial property growth. SmartCentres brings high monthly income. BMO brings bank stability and dividend growth. And all can bring in ample income from even $7,000 invested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BMO $230.59 30 $6.84 $205.20 Quarterly $6,917.70 GRT.UN $93.57 74 $3.55 $262.70 Monthly $6,924.18 SRU.UN $29.57 236 $1.85 $436.60 Monthly $6,978.52

A 4.3% average yield won’t make investors rich overnight. But when growth falls out of favour, a stream of steady cash flow can feel like a very smart place to stand.