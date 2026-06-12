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3 Dividend Stocks Yielding X% Canadians Can Own Even When Growth Falls Out of Favour

When growth stocks wobble, Granite, SmartCentres, and BMO offer a simple 4.3% average yield mix built for steadier cash flow.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Granite provides industrial REIT exposure with a conservative payout, but higher rates can pressure REIT valuations.
  • SmartCentres delivers the biggest monthly yield, yet its higher payout ratio and debt leave less room for surprises.
  • BMO adds dividend growth and bank stability, though credit losses can rise if the economy weakens.
10 stocks we like better than Bank Of Montreal

Growth can lose its shine fast. When markets turn nervous, investors often stop paying for big promises and start looking for cash today. That’s where dividend stocks can earn their keep. They may not deliver the same thrill as a high-flying growth name, but steady payouts can help investors stay patient when sentiment shifts.

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN), SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) now offer an average forward yield of about 4.3%, giving Canadians a simple mix of monthly income, real estate exposure, and bank dividends. So let’s get into it.

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust

Source: Getty Images

GRT

Industrial real estate still has a strong long-term case. Companies need modern logistics space to move goods, manage inventory, and serve customers quickly. That demand doesn’t disappear just because growth stocks fall out of favour.

Granite owns and operates logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties across North America and Europe. It has a high-quality tenant base and a global footprint, which gives it more balance than a smaller local landlord. In the first quarter of 2026, net operating income (NOI) rose to $134.2 million, up from $125.7 million a year earlier. Its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio was 63%, which leaves room to support distributions while still investing in the business.

The yield sits around 3.7%. That’s not huge, but it looks solid for a real estate investment trust (REIT) with growth potential and a cleaner payout profile. The risk comes from interest rates and property values. If borrowing costs stay high, REIT units can struggle. Still, Granite offers a useful mix of income and industrial demand.

SRU

SmartCentres brings a higher yield and a more familiar business model. It owns retail properties across Canada, often anchored by major everyday retailers. These centres aren’t glamorous, but Canadians still need groceries, pharmacy items, discount goods, and basic services.

The current yield sits near 6.3%, which gives SRU stock the biggest income punch of the three. The REIT pays monthly, making it appealing for investors who want regular cash flow inside a tax-beneficial portfolio. In the first quarter of 2026, SmartCentres reported 97.6% in-place and committed occupancy. Same properties net operating income rose 1.4%, or 3.4% excluding anchors. It also extended about 80% of leases maturing in 2026, with 11.5% rent growth excluding anchors.

That shows the portfolio still has staying power. However, investors should be careful. SmartCentres carries debt, and its AFFO payout ratio sat at 86.4% in the quarter. That’s manageable, but it doesn’t leave endless room for mistakes. The dividend stock works best for investors who want income and can handle REIT volatility.

BMO

BMO adds the bank anchor. When growth falls out of favour, investors often return to profitable, established financial institutions. BMO has a long dividend history, large Canadian operations, a U.S. platform, wealth management, and capital markets exposure.

The latest quarter was strong. BMO reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $2.6 billion, up 34% from the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 40% to $3.67. The bank also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.71 per share, or $6.84 annualized.

BMO’s yield sits closer to 3%, so it won’t replace a high-yield REIT. But it adds quality and dividend growth. It also has a CET1 ratio of 13%, giving it a sturdy capital base. Risks remain, especially around credit losses, housing stress, and U.S. banking performance. Banks can feel economic weakness quickly.

Bottom line

Together, these three dividend stocks offer a balanced way to collect income without leaning on one sector. Granite brings industrial property growth. SmartCentres brings high monthly income. BMO brings bank stability and dividend growth. And all can bring in ample income from even $7,000 invested.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BMO$230.5930$6.84$205.20Quarterly$6,917.70
GRT.UN$93.5774$3.55$262.70Monthly$6,924.18
SRU.UN$29.57236$1.85$436.60Monthly$6,978.52

A 4.3% average yield won’t make investors rich overnight. But when growth falls out of favour, a stream of steady cash flow can feel like a very smart place to stand.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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