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How to Build a Paycheque Portfolio With 2 Stocks That Pay Monthly

Given their solid fundamentals, high yields, and healthy growth prospects, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • SmartCentres REIT for Reliable Income: With a robust tenant base and strong occupancy, SmartCentres REIT offers a forward yield of 6.23% and benefits from strategic property developments, making it ideal for long-term passive income.
  • Whitecap Resources' Growth and Yield: Capitalizing on higher energy prices, Whitecap Resources offers a 4.38% yield with a focus on production growth and debt reduction, making it a strong investment for steady monthly income.
9 stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

With economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continuing to weigh on the global outlook, having a source of secondary or passive income has become increasingly important. In addition to providing greater financial stability, passive income can help offset inflation and accelerate progress toward long-term financial goals.

Among the various income-generating strategies, investing in high-quality, monthly-dividend-paying stocks is a convenient and cost-effective option. These investments provide regular cash flow while offering the potential for capital appreciation over time. With that in mind, here are two high-quality monthly dividend-paying stocks investors can consider today to strengthen their passive-income streams.

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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is a fully integrated REIT that owns and operates 200 strategically located properties across Canada. The company benefits from exceptional reach, with approximately 90% of Canadians residing within 10 kilometres of at least one of its properties. The REIT also boasts a high-quality tenant base, with 95% of tenants having a regional or national presence and roughly 60% operating essential-service businesses. As a result, SmartCentres maintains strong occupancy levels and resilient rental income across varying economic conditions.

Supported by healthy occupancy, solid leasing activity, and rising rental rates, the REIT has delivered stable financial performance and reliable cash flows. This strength has enabled it to pay attractive monthly distributions to investors. SmartCentres currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15417 per unit, representing a forward yield of 6.23%.

Looking ahead, demand for Canadian retail space remains supported by strong consumer spending, urban population growth, and a limited supply of high-quality properties due to elevated construction costs. To capitalize on these favourable trends, SmartCentres has approximately 0.8 million square feet of properties under construction and another 87 million square feet in various stages of planning and development. Given its strong portfolio, attractive yield, and visible growth pipeline, I believe SmartCentres is well-positioned to continue generating reliable income for investors over the long term.

Whitecap Resources

Another monthly-paying dividend stock that I believe is attractive for income-seeking investors is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), which focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets across Western Canada. Higher energy prices, driven by rising geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, have created a favourable backdrop for energy producers.

Whitecap is also strengthening its long-term production profile. The company invested $676 million in the first quarter and remains on track to spend between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to support future growth. At the same time, management is focused on improving the balance sheet, targeting a $1 billion reduction in net debt and a net debt-to-funds flow ratio of 0.5.

In addition, Whitecap is working to improve operational efficiency and capture synergies from the integration of Veren’s assets, which should support stronger profitability and its future dividend payout. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, yielding 4.38%.

Given its improving financial position, solid production growth, attractive yield, and favourable commodity-price environment, I believe Whitecap is a compelling choice for investors seeking reliable monthly income.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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